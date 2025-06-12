Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: heist safari

Heist Safari: Adult Swim Developing Genndy Tartakovsky's New Series

Genndy Tartakovsky's (Samurai Jack, Primal) new series Heist Safari is being developed by Adult Swim, who released a first look image.

It was nearly one year ago to the day, also during the Annecy International Animation Festival, when Emmy Award winner Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Primal, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) announced work on his new animated series Heist Safari, with Tartakovsky noting that the 10-episode comedy-robbery series would have a musical vibe to it. So what can viewers expect? It's a story about three brother frogs – neurotic Issac, control freak James, and delusional little George, whose belief in his brilliance doesn't quite match up with the reality of the situation. Reunited at their father's funeral, the brothers are hit with a major condition that their late father put in his will – if they want their inheritance, they're going to have to work together to steal what's inside a bank's Vault #88.

Standing in their way, aside from the police/wildebeests? The side deals that each brother cut to get some help – with a Japanese yakuza tiger, a Russian mafia hippo, and an Italian gorilla mobster looking for the frogs to pay up. "This whole show came to me because of how quick media is getting. We're all flicking through entertainment this quickly. And so asked myself: How can I do a show that's fast and intense but is going to trap you so that you can't click past it," Tartakovsky explained at the time. The Emmy-winner also shared that each episode will be done as just a single shot, the overall story itself not being told in chronological order, and the series will have an EDM score. Earlier today, Adult Swim confirmed that it was actively developing the series with Tartakovsky and shared a first look image (which you can check out above). The news was just one of the many announcements and updates that Adult Swim had to share this week.

