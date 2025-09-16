Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: ABC Series Taps Keith Carradine as Season 2 Guest Star

Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's hit Kaitlin Olson-starring series High Potential has tapped Keith Carradine as a Season 2 guest star.

With only hours to go until the second season return of Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential, we've got some very cool casting news to pass along. On Tuesday, Variety reported exclusively that Keith Carradine (Dexter, The Big Bang Theory, Fear the Walking Dead) has been tapped as a guest star this season. Carradine's Newmeyer is described as follows: "This haughty business mogul has made a fortune in manufacturing… but may have crossed a line putting profits over people's lives."

High Potential Season 2 Episodes 1-3 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 1: "Pawns" – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker's threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game, and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 2: "Checkmate" – As the Major Crimes team desperately seeks answers amidst a string of unresolved crimes, Morgan suspects the Game Maker is responsible. Meanwhile, Daphne and Oz set out to find Roman, and Elliot prepares a surprise act for his school's talent show.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 3: "Eleven Minutes" – When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn't ready to face.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

