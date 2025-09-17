Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

High Potential: "Always Sunny" Easter Eggs; "The Rookie" Crossover?

High Potential Showrunner Todd Harthan on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia easter eggs and possibly crossing over with The Rookie or 9-1-1.

With the second season of Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential now officially underway, Harthan is touching on two interesting topics that touch on what's ahead with Season 2 and an interesting direction the show could (again, could) take. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Harthan was asked if an upcoming reference to Philadelphia was a nod to the show, and if it was Olson who came up with it or the episode's writer.

"That was [co-executive producer] Bob Goodman. I think that was 2.03. Actually, there's a couple of nods and winks here and there, little Easter eggs that, sometimes it's her, sometimes it's a writer who also happens to be a fan, which I have this year. But that was born from the writer, and she embraced it," the showrunner shared, dropping a heads-up that "Always Sunny" fans can expect more this season.

Fans have also discussed a possible show crossover on social media. Of course, Olson is no stranger to crossovers, joining The Gang for a two-episode teaming with ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary. For High Potential, fans have devised ways for Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1 and Alexi Hawley's The Rookie to visit one another's neighborhoods. Harthan was asked if he had heard from Murphy on it and if he would be open to the idea of crossing over with either show.

"I'll tell you this; if Ryan Murphy ever recalls, I'm taking that call. But I've not talked to Ryan Murphy, and I'm a big fan of [9-1-1 Star] Jennifer Love Hewitt for a long time, dating all the way back before I was even writing in this business. So, I never say never. I mean, people have brought up that, 'The Rookie,' there's opportunities out there. I've actually never done a crossover in my career, so it would be a first for me, but no, that's exciting. Frankly, I was just flattered that she [Love Hewitt] was such a big fan of the show. That was pretty cool. So, we'll see what happens. You never know."

High Potential Season 2 Episodes 2 & 3 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 2: "Checkmate" – As the Major Crimes team desperately seeks answers amidst a string of unresolved crimes, Morgan suspects the Game Maker is responsible. Meanwhile, Daphne and Oz set out to find Roman, and Elliot prepares a surprise act for his school's talent show.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 3: "Eleven Minutes" – When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn't ready to face.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!