Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, season 2, smiling friends

Smiling Friends S02E08 Preview Clip: But Is The Boss "Standup" Funny?

But is The Boss "standup" funny? Here's a look at Michael Cusack & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends Season 2 Ep. 8: "Pim Finally Turns Green."

The bad news? Unfortunately, tonight brings the second season finale of Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends. The good news? The hit Adult Swim series has already been given a thumbs-up for a third season – which is reportedly already in production. Knowing that makes checking out "Pim Finally Turns Green" a wee bit easier. As the title has already revealed, Pim finds himself suddenly bright green after downing an ancient artifact. How will the rest of the team take the change – and what does one really f***ed-up snowman have to do with all of this?

Previously, we were treated to a sneak preview spotlighting Bill Nye (yup, "The Science Guy"), who showed up to help Charlie and Pim make the case that death isn't something to be afraid of – before things go horribly wrong. Interestingly enough, the video was pulled and marked as "private" since that time – maybe because the snowman wasn't hidden in the clip like it's been in previous previews? But that won't stop us from sharing the mini teaser that was released earlier today, as Charlie and the gang take a moment to truly appreciate just how funny The Boss is – though maybe not "standup" funny…

Here's a look at the teaser for tonight's season finale that was released earlier today – followed by the previously released previews from last week:

And here's a look at two previously-released promos for this weekend's second season finale, "Pim Finally Turns Green":

Smiling Friends Creators Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes. "A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!