Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bones Coffee Company, coffee, star wars

Bones Coffee Company Releases New Star Wars Coffee Flavors

Bones Coffee Company has two brand-new Star Wars-themed coffees available, themed to the recent The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

Article Summary Bones Coffee Company and Disney launch two new Star Wars coffee flavors inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Cantina Caramel Crunch blends smooth medium roast coffee with buttery caramel popcorn for a sweet Star Wars treat.

Beskar Brew delivers blondie brownie-inspired flavor with brown sugar, butter, and vanilla in every rich sip.

Star Wars fans can also grab a Bounty Hunter Bundle collector’s box and limited-edition Mandalorian and Grogu mugs.

Bones Coffee Company has partnered with Disney to make two new flavors of coffee themed around Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The two flavors are the Cantina Caramel Crunch, which has been given a buttery caramel popcorn flavor, and Beskar Brew, which is more of a rich blondie brownie-inspired coffee. We have more details below, as both flavors, as well as a Bounty Hunter collector's box and limited-edition mugs, are available right now through their website.

Coffee From a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Bones Coffee Company Reveals New Star Wars Coffee Flavors

The new releases tap into the global love for the galaxy-spanning saga while delivering the brand's signature approach to indulgent, dessert-inspired coffee. Available in 12-oz bags in both whole bean and ground, the release also includes the Bounty Hunter Bundle collector's box featuring both flavors, along with limited-edition mugs such as the Little Bounty Hunter Mug featuring Grogu and the Beskar Brew Mug showcasing Mandalorian and Grogu together. With a devoted fan base and a reputation for wildly creative flavors, Bones Coffee continues to prove that when bold roasting meets pop-culture inspiration, the result is nothing short of stellar. Cantina Caramel Crunch: Need a pick-me-up for your next mission? Whether you're piloting through hyperspace or simply powering through your morning routine, Cantina Caramel Crunch delivers buttery caramel popcorn flavor blended with a smooth medium roast coffee. Sweet, nostalgic, and a little mischievous, this brew is the perfect companion for any adventure.

Beskar Brew: In a galaxy full of uncertainty, Beskar Brew is coffee you can count on. Inspired by the comforting flavor of freshly baked blondie brownies, this brew delivers rich notes of golden-brown sugar, melted butter, and a hint of vanilla. Whether you're exploring distant worlds or laying low at home, Beskar Brew tastes like comfort — wherever you are.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!