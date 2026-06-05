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Bones Coffee Company Releases New Star Wars Coffee Flavors

Bones Coffee Company has two brand-new Star Wars-themed coffees available, themed to the recent The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

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Article Summary

  • Bones Coffee Company and Disney launch two new Star Wars coffee flavors inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu.
  • Cantina Caramel Crunch blends smooth medium roast coffee with buttery caramel popcorn for a sweet Star Wars treat.
  • Beskar Brew delivers blondie brownie-inspired flavor with brown sugar, butter, and vanilla in every rich sip.
  • Star Wars fans can also grab a Bounty Hunter Bundle collector’s box and limited-edition Mandalorian and Grogu mugs.

Bones Coffee Company has partnered with Disney to make two new flavors of coffee themed around Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The two flavors are the Cantina Caramel Crunch, which has been given a buttery caramel popcorn flavor, and Beskar Brew, which is more of a rich blondie brownie-inspired coffee. We have more details below, as both flavors, as well as a Bounty Hunter collector's box and limited-edition mugs, are available right now through their website.

Bones Coffee Company Releases New Star Wars Coffee Flavor
Credit: Bones Coffee Company

Coffee From a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Bones Coffee Company Reveals New Star Wars Coffee Flavors

The new releases tap into the global love for the galaxy-spanning saga while delivering the brand's signature approach to indulgent, dessert-inspired coffee. Available in 12-oz bags in both whole bean and ground, the release also includes the Bounty Hunter Bundle collector's box featuring both flavors, along with limited-edition mugs such as the Little Bounty Hunter Mug featuring Grogu and the Beskar Brew Mug showcasing Mandalorian and Grogu together. With a devoted fan base and a reputation for wildly creative flavors, Bones Coffee continues to prove that when bold roasting meets pop-culture inspiration, the result is nothing short of stellar.

  • Cantina Caramel Crunch: Need a pick-me-up for your next mission? Whether you're piloting through hyperspace or simply powering through your morning routine, Cantina Caramel Crunch delivers buttery caramel popcorn flavor blended with a smooth medium roast coffee. Sweet, nostalgic, and a little mischievous, this brew is the perfect companion for any adventure.
  • Beskar Brew: In a galaxy full of uncertainty, Beskar Brew is coffee you can count on. Inspired by the comforting flavor of freshly baked blondie brownies, this brew delivers rich notes of golden-brown sugar, melted butter, and a hint of vanilla. Whether you're exploring distant worlds or laying low at home, Beskar Brew tastes like comfort — wherever you are.

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Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.
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