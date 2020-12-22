His Dark Materials: HBO, BBC One Series Ending with Season 3

HBO and BBC One are opening the door to a third and final season of adventure and intrigue, with His Dark Materials renewed for a final eight episodes that will wrap up the adaptation. Set to begin production in Cardiff, Wales, in 2021, the final season will be based on author Philip Pullman's novel The Amber Spyglass. With the second season set to wrap on Monday, December 28, on HBO, the news shouldn't come as that much of a surprise to anyone following how well the series has been performing on both sides of the pond- especially with families. Production company Bad Wolf co-founder Jane Tranter previously noted that Jack Thorne and a writing team were already at work on scripts for the new season.

"His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight," said Tranter in a statement when the news was first released. "The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman's worlds into vivid life. To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honored to be making the third part of Philip Pullman's trilogy with their support and encouragement. Diolch."

Season two begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

The second season includes series regulars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby join the cast this season. The series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for the BBC.