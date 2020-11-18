His Dark Materials Previews Season 2, Tours Cittàgazze & Recaps S01

Before the credits rolled on the second-season premiere of HBO's series adaptation of Philip Pullman's novels (also airing on BBC One), His Dark Materials found Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Pantalaimon (voice of Kit Connor) meeting Will Parry (Amir Wilson)- before realizing the "city in the sky" Cittàgazze has a lot in common with the campy sci-fi classic film Logan's Run (and Will's close encounter with one of the deadly ID-checkers). Meanwhile, Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) took off on a witch hunt- literally, as in he left to hunt someone down on the orders of the witches and Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) gets a quick reminder that interrogations are only useful if what you're interrogating is still alive.

Now, HBO and production designer Joel Collins are taking viewers through the set of Cittàgazze to point out various hidden details and explain the challenges of building an entire town from the ground, up:

Found some things a little confusing or need a little clarity regarding what happened before? Here's a look back at how the series adaptation started, with a recap of the first season to get viewers up-to-speed:

Now here's a look at what still lies ahead for the second season of His Dark Materials, returning to HBO this Monday, November 23, with the second episode of the season, "The Cave":

Season two begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

The second season includes series regulars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby join the cast this season. The series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for the BBC.