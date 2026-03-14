Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: House of Svengoolie, svengoolie

House of Svengoolie Gets Lucky with "Friday the 13th" TONIGHT!

Kicking off on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, House of Svengoolie offers a screening of 1980's Friday the 13th. Here's a preview of tonight's show!

Article Summary House of Svengoolie screens Friday the 13th tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV with the full Sven Squad.

Classic 1980 slasher film gets the Svengoolie treatment, featuring cast, trivia, and signature campy fun.

Expect behind-the-scenes facts, games like Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, and campfire antics from the crew.

Svengoolie & squad will appear at C2E2 for panels, autographs, photo ops, and more later this month.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have in store for MeTV viewers. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie hands over the keys to the House of Sven for a screening of 1980's Friday the 13th. Produced and directed by Sean S. Cunningham and written by Victor Miller, the film stars Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Laurie Bartram, Mark Nelson, Jeannine Taylor, Robbi Morgan, and (you're damn right) Kevin Bacon. The indie film would be the first of its kind to lock down a distribution in the U.S. with a major studio, and it would go on to spawn a horror franchise that's still popular nearly a half-century later. To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have a preview of the show waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on.

You can check out the trailer for Friday the 13th below, followed by some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by James from Michigan City, IN:

Svengoolie on House of Sven's Screening of "Friday the 13th": "This 1980 film was produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures. The film's Director and Producer Sean Cunningham was probably best known for producing "The Last House On The Left" in 1972 and would go on to work on the "House" film franchise along with many of the "Friday the 13th" sequels that followed. We'll give you background on the film introduce you to even more of the beloved cast than we've listed here. The Sven Squad hosts a campfire of their own and sing a few songs. Gwengoolie and Imp enjoy a few rounds of "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" in honor of the actor portraying Jack in tonight's film. They teach the game to Nostalgiaferatoo who learns to play. Kind of. Sort of. Well … you know Nosti interprets game rules a little loosely sometimes."

C2E2 News! Svengoolie will be at the pop culture convention on Friday, March 27th, with the Sven Squad joining him on Saturday, March 28th, for autographs, professional photo ops, and a panel. Updates will be on the Svengoolie website soon, and here's where you can get more info on C2E2.

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