Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: house of the dragon

House of the Dragon S04 Eyes Spring 2027 Start; Condal on GOT Future

House of the Dragon Showrunner Ryan Condal eyes a Spring 2027 start on the final season, and that might be it for him with the GOT universe.

Article Summary House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal says Season 4 is tracking toward a Spring 2027 filming start.

Condal says the final House of the Dragon season will follow a similar production cadence, but on a much bigger scale.

British summer daylight remains a key factor, with filming expected to begin in spring and wrap before darker months.

Though Condal renewed with HBO, he suggests House of the Dragon may be his final chapter in the Game of Thrones universe.

While the "Game of Thrones" will live on, HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon is set to return for its third season in less than three weeks – with the prequel series set to end its run with the fourth season. Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for an exclusive interview, Condal offered an update on where things stand with the fourth and final season. Though the final run will have "a pretty similar cadence to what we've done" with the previous seasons, Condal makes it clear that the fourth season's "ambition" is "massive." He added, "It will be the biggest season we have made, for sure." Admitting that the British weather and amount of sunlight are key factors, Condal envisions filming kicking off in Spring 2027. "We always have to straddle the British summer, which just means starting filming in the spring then wrapping before it gets dark again," he shared. "And because it takes over a year to prep and then shoot the show, it just sort of slots it into this place where we are in the year."

As for what his focus is on right now, it's all about the writing and not about reflecting – at least, not yet. "I'm an 'all good things come to an end' type person. I don't know what I will feel yet [about the series ending] because right now the show is almost like a snake eating its tail; very rarely are you doing one thing. Right now, we're crafting Season 4 before we've even finished Season 3 and released it to the world," Condal said. As for what the future may hold for him, Condal recently renewed his deal with HBO/HBO Max. Could that mean spending more time in the "Game of Thrones" universe? It doesn't sound like it. With a plan "to kind of establish the beginning of the next chapter, whatever that happens to be," Condal sounded like he was ready to move on. "Anything is possible, but I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros," he added.

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