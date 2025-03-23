Posted in: ABC, MTV, TV | Tagged: adam scott, Dead at 21, Severance

How Did We Not Know Severance Star Adam Scott Was "Dead at 21"?

Severance isn't the first time Adam Scott played a character whose brain is having some serious issues, having starred in MTV's Dead at 21.

We've been fans of Adam Scott since his Parks and Recreation and Stepbrothers days. That was only heightened by Adult Swim's The Greatest Event in Television History – a series of mockumentaries that included shot-for-shot remakes of the openings of television classics Simon & Simon, Hart to Hart, Too Close for Comfort, and (our personal favorite) Bosom Buddies. And then there's Apple TV+'s Severance, which just wrapped up its second season and was just picked up for a third season – a series that viewers and critics will be diving into and dissecting for years to come. It's impactful television in all of the ways that television should be – and Scott is a very big reason why the series is connecting with so many. But for some reason, Scott's involvement in a show that was one of our favorites of all time is a fact that has eluded us since the Jon Sherman-created and Sherman, P.K. Simonds, and Manny Coto-written series debuted in 1994.

Diving into original shows years before it became cool, MTV's Dead at 21 ran for one 11-episode season – spotlighting Jack Noseworthy's Ed Bellamy, who learns on his 2oth birthday that he was part of a childhood experiment years ago. The good news? Ed has a microchip in his brain that makes him super smart and brings a ton of skills. The bad news? The microchip has a lifespan that lasts until the person reaches their 21st birthday. After that… boom. With Maria Cavalos (Lisa Dean Ryan) by his side, Ed looked to stay one step ahead of law enforcement – and Agent Winston (Whip Hubley) – while finding a way to give back what would be the worst 21st birthday present ever.

Checking in with Jimmy Kimmel during a recent edition of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Scott discussed the still-being-debated Season 2 finale of the hit Apple TV+ series, connections that fans are making between his Severance and Parks & Recs characters, and much more. But kicking off at around the 9:35 mark, Kimmel reminds Scott of his first acting gig as Dan Bird from the MTV series with a look at a clip from the pilot episode after Scott offers an overview of what the series was about. Though making a pretty violent entrance, Scott's Dan would be the one to give Ed the intel that he needed to stay alive.

