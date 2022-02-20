Pokémon Indigo League: 10 Episodes Worth Catching – Britt's TV Corner

Pokémon Indigo League is full of excellent and memorable episodes that tend to be at the core of memories for many fans of the anime series, but let's be honest there are always some favorites in there. To have some guidelines and such set up for what qualifies, I'm going based on the listing of episodes featured on the official website. I'll be going into favorites season after season in the following rundown on the most impactful outings. With each episode, I also included a little blurb from the official website to jog any foggy memories out there. Now, let this list (which was like choosing favorite children) guide you and maybe bring you a new favorite episode of your own from Pokémon Indigo League!

"Charmander- The Stray Pokémon": Our friends, lost, discover an injured Charmander. Pikachu talks to it and learns that it's been waiting a long time for its trainer to return. Ash, Misty, and Brock rush to retrieve the Charmander. It's not only threatened by a driving rain that could extinguish its flame, it's also under attack by a flock of Pidgeotto!

"Island of the Giant Pokémon": As our heroes and Team Rocket beat the odds by surviving the sinking ship, they are dragged into another potentially deadly situation when they are attacked by the ferocious Pokémon, Gyarados. One Gyarados becomes many and Ash, friends, and foe are swept up in a tornado landing them in various locations on an island. Ash loses Pikachu and the Poké Balls containing Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. Jessie and James from Team Rocket, who land in another remote part of the island, also lose their Pokémon.

"Bye Bye Butterfree": As they journey toward Saffron City, our heroes come to a path that continues along the side of a sheer cliff. When the party sees a flock of Butterfree flying above the ocean, Brock, as a Pokémon breeder, explains that it is the Butterfree's egg-laying season. In order to continue their posterity, Butterfree find mates during this season and cross the sea together.

"The Tower of Terror": Ash realizes that he must battle and collect a ghost Pokémon in order to defeat the young girl's psychic Pokémon. In search of a ghost Pokémon, he heads immediately for a tower in Lavender Town where they are said to dwell. Jessie, James, and Meowth from Team Rocket are already at the tower, but as they lay in wait for our heroes, they are attacked by Gastly, Haunter, and Gangar. In the process of trying to defeat the ghost Pokémon, Ash learns a lesson or two about the mystical spirit world.

"Pokémon Scent-sation!": The party arrives in Celadon City, a perfectly pleasant town full of large department stores, condominiums, and fancy arcades. Brock and Misty are mesmerized, listening to a pretty young girl in a miniskirt, selling perfume. Appalled by the price of the perfume, Ash is kicked out of the department store and heads for the Pokémon gym alone, but he is denied entrance to the Celadon Gym.

"Pokémon Fashion Flash": At Brock's persistent request, our heroes stop by Caesar Street, a town of breeders famous for its Pokémon beauty salons. Brock makes a special request to visit a salon called Coron. The owner of the Beauty Salon, Coron, is a breeder who has received the most superior ranking in the Pokémon Breeder Contest for three years straight. Recently, a store called Salon Roquet has been introducing outrageous fashions, making wild profits, and disrupting long-term shop-owners.

"Sparks Fly for Magnemite": As our heroes make their way through the industrial town of Gringy City, Pikachu, perhaps weary from travel, is in a strange state; the electric sacks on his cheeks are continually twitching as though overcharged. At the town's Pokémon Center, Joy diagnoses Pikachu as being in the first stages of a Pokémon cold. She begins treatment immediately, but the town suddenly goes into a blackout. Assuming the problem to be in the power-generating station near the beach, Ash and his friends go to investigate.

"The Flame Pokémon-athon!": Our heroes come to a prairie where the Laramies, a family of Pokémon Ranchers live. They learn from a daughter of the Laramie family that a race is held at the ranch once a year to measure the growth of everyone's Pokémon. Team Rocket, however, attacks her, the race's top contender. Injured, the daughter of the Laramie family decides to give up on the race but entrusts her hopes of victory to Ash.

"Ditto's Mysterious Mansion": Being caught in a sudden rain shower, our heroes are obliged to seek shelter. In the middle of a clearing, they find a small, ghastly cabin. Dragging the reluctant Misty, Ash and Brock enter the cabin, instantly getting the impression that they are not alone. Could this be a haunted cabin? They soon discover that it is the Copycat house in which the trainer of Ditto lives. Intrigued by Ditto, Ash proposes a battle between Ditto and Pikachu.

"Who Gets To Keep Togepi?": When Ash and friends reach a certain Pokémon E. R., Joy informs Ash that a message has arrived for him, from Professor Oak. He promptly calls the professor and learns that in the time since they last spoke, his Pokédex has been upgraded to a new version, providing Ash with information on the newly discovered Pokémon.

AND REMEMBER… TOGEPI LOVES YOU VERY MUCH!