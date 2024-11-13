Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: john krasinski, people, stephen colbert

How Do Stephen Colbert & John Krasinski Stay So Sexy? Chris Evans' DNA

Stephen Colbert & "PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive" John Krasinski's steps to being sexy: eat right, "sexy-ercise," and... Chris Evans' DNA?

Sure, we know John Krasinski for a lot of things. The Office. Jack Ryan. A Quiet Place. PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive. In fact… wait, what's that? Oh, you didn't know about that last one? Well, that good news dropped on Tuesday night during CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with Stephen Colbert making it official (after accepting that he had been passed over yet again). Of course, what would the announcement be if "John Kra-sexy" (Colbert's phrasing) wasn't there to accept the title, thank the voters, and… team up with Colbert for an '80s-style VHS instructional video on what it takes to be a "Sexiest Man Alive"?!?

In the clip below, Colbert and Krasinski walk us through the six important steps that lead to a life of eternal sexiness – or, as they put it, "six simple steps guaranteed to turn you from a sack of crap to a hunk of beef." Aside from some questionable advice regarding what to eat, what not to eat, and the importance of "sexy-ercise," it seems like the key factor in making that kind of major life change comes down to getting a swab with some really sexy DNA on it. Did we mention that Chris Evans – PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive – makes an appearance? We think you can figure out what his role in all of this ends up being…

"Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet, it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me," John Krasinski shared with PEOPLE, sharing what his first reaction was when he heard the news. But that doesn't mean things will change at home between him and his wife and actress Emily Blunt – at least not the way he might've been hoping. "I think it's going to make me do more household chores," he added jokingly. "After this comes out, she'll be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home.'"

