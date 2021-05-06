How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Confirms HIMYM Connection

A little more than two weeks after the news broke that Hulu had given a 10 episode, straight-to-series order for the long-in-development "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father with Hilary Duff (Younger) set to star, were getting a bit more clarity on the show's connections to the original series from none other than Duff herself. Checking in with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Duff confirmed that the series does tie in with its predecessor- and could lead to some familiar faces appearing. "I don't want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit," Duff explained. "But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully, we'll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast."

In the clip below, Duff also explains why she's excited about introducing viewers to her on-screen family. "There's great characters and I'm going to get to have another on-set family, another TV family. There's so much opportunity for love stories with this show because it's Sophie and then, three dudes," Duff explained. "So it's going down that whole rabbit hole of like, well, which one was the father? And you get to like go through all of Sophie's young experience of finding love and dating and what that's like in the modern world."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hilary Duff Drops Some Clues About 'How I Met Your Father' (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFeOTm83SqE)

Created by writers and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series kicks off with Duff's Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father- with the story beginning in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Duff will also executive produce the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. "Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired take on this new version that honors what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward. Isaac and Elizabeth have proven to be rich storytellers and great partners to us at Hulu Originals and across The Walt Disney Company family," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, when the news was first announced. "Coupled with the passion and infectious energy Hilary brings to every role she takes on, we can't wait to suit up and bring audiences 'How I Met Your Father.'"