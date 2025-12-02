Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: stranger things

How Stranger Things 5 Honors Matt & Ross Duffer's HS Drama Teacher

Matt & Ross Duffer share why they cast their high school drama teacher in Stranger Things 5 and how she helped them chase their dreams.

To quote Alexander Pope's An Essay on Man, "Hope springs eternal," which is exactly what brothers Matt and Ross Duffer had when their high school drama teacher Hope Hynes Love did to help set them on their way to "chase their dreams," leading them on a path to become the creative giants behind Netflix's Stranger Things. It's only fitting that the duo repaid the favor by casting her as Hawkins Elementary School teacher Miss Harris. Ross wrote on Instagram about what Love meant for the brothers growing up. "High school was rough for me and my brother," he shared on Instagram. "But Hope saw something in us we didn't see in ourselves. And she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams. Shoutout to all the teachers out there making a difference. And please… let's prioritize the arts in schools. ✌️"

Stranger Things Creators The Duffer Brothers on What Hope Hynes Love Meant to Their Childhoods and Casting Her in the Final Season

Just as Miss Harris had a hand in teaching the Hawkins youths before they went into high school, she's doing the same for future generations, including the youngest Wheeler in Holly (Nell Fisher). Unfortunately, her class is being targeted by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in his final scheme to take down Hawkins by kidnapping them and using them as fuel, similarly to how he did for Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in season one, as he was the original test subject.

To target them, he disguised himself as Mr. Whatsit, their imaginary friend, taking human form with an inconspicuous hat and glasses. The face didn't change, as it is Henry Creel under another alias. Vecna's plans are discovered as Will retained his ability to tap into his mind psychically, as the Army devised plans to quarantine the class, along with Ms. Harris, led by Dr. Kay (Linda Hamilton). Part two releases on Christmas Day on Netflix, and the finale releases on New Year's Day simultaneously in theaters.

