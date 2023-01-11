Hunters Season 2 Clip: Chava Has a Convincing Way of Making Folks Talk In a clip from Amazon's Hunters Season 2, Jennifer Jason Leigh's Nazi hunter Chava Apfelbaum is going to show how "persuasive" she can be.

Logan Lerman's Jonah Heidelbaum, Jerrika Hinton's Millie Morris, Josh Radnor's Lonny Flash, Tiffany Boone's Roxy Jones, and Kate Mulvany's Sister Harriet are less than 48 hours away from putting an end to the greatest threat the world has faced since the end of WWII… the return of Adolph Hitler (Udo Kier). Meanwhile, Al Pacino's very-dead Meyer Offerman (Wilhelm "The Wolf" Zuchs) returns in flashbacks to offer some intel on The Wolf's backstory & the founding of the hunters that could have serious repercussions on our heroes' futures. Thankfully, they have a new face to help them even up the odds (hopefully, because you can never tell who to trust in this series). In the following clip, we get a chance to see Jennifer Jason Leigh's top Nazi hunter, Chava Apfelbaum, in action. And let's just say that someone's about to learn why she earned the reputation of being a "top Nazi hunter."

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for the second season of Amazon's Hunters, debuting on Friday, January 13, 2023, on Prime Video (followed by a look back at the official trailer, a cast overview, and more):

Two years after the first season, it's 1979, and the team has broken up after a between-seasons incident. But once Jonah and Millie learn that Hitler (Udo Kier) is alive and part of Lena Olin's Eva Braun's ("The Colonel") "Fourth Reich" plans, it's time for a three-continent mission to end Hitler once and for all. Joining them is Jennifer Jason Leigh as Chava Apfelbaum, a top Nazi hunter, with Greg Austin's sadistic Travis Leich returning and Al Pacino's deceased team founder Meyer Offerman/Nazi "Wolf" Wilhelm Zuchs. Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, and Greg Austin join Pacino, Lerman, Hinton, Olin, Radnor, Mulvany, and Boone.

"Al Pacino. Two words, Al Pacino," David Weil shared during a recent interview with Screen Rant when asked about why he wanted Pacino back for the second season. "The dream of working with him is greater than anything, and the gift of being able to [makes me] feel so honestly, very lucky. It's very a pinch-me moment every day, getting to work with him." As for Pacino's return, both the actor and Weil believed there was still an important role for Pacino's The Wolf to play that would impact our hunters in the show's up-to-date timeline. "At the end of season one, he and I had many conversations. I think we both just felt there was unfinished business with this character, and we had such a wonderful time collaborating and exploring creatively together that we, in tandem, decided to do so again in season two," Weil added. "We concocted this origin story for the Hunters by way of Meyer and to mine the secrets and depths and dimensions within him and to allow those secrets in the past to collide with Jonah and his story in 1979."

Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions, and Halcyon Studios produce Prime Video's Hunters. The series is created and executive produced by David Weil, who also serves as showrunner, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. David Ellender and Matt Loze from Halcyon Studios also serve as executive producers.