Impact Wrestling Recap – Johnny Swinger Accused of Attempted Murder

I'm Jude Terror, and this is the Shovel: Impact Wrestling Edition, covering the titular Impact Wrestling, the real rain that comes to wash the scum off the television airwaves left by WWE Monday Night Raw. Yes, Tuesdays are a fine night for wrestling, and this Tuesday even more so than usual because the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament kicks off tonight. In addition, we may have a serious development in the Who Shot Bravo? saga since The Deaners found a gun in the fanny pack of Johnny Swinger at Turning Point last Saturday (read our Turning Point recap here). However, it's also a bittersweet Tuesday as tonight is the last night The Rascalz will be in Impact.

As always, we watch Impact via its live Twitch Stream since we don't have access to AXS TV (ironic, isn't it?). We'll be recapping all the drama and summarizing some of the action in this two-part recap, so click the nav links below if needed and enjoy.

Impact Wrestling Recap for November 17th, 2020 Part 1

Moose comes out to kick off Impact this week, and it's hard to imagine a better way. I stand by my weekly assertion that Moose has the best entrance in Impact. It's the only one that looks bigger than the dinky building Impact films all its TV in.

Willie Mack heads out for a Turning Point rematch. The match was stopped by the ref at Turning Point in favor of Moose; then the decision reversed when Moose wouldn't stop beating Willie Mack up. So Willie is looking for revenge tonight, but I see no reason why this one should go any differently.

I love Impact, but I gotta call them out here on all the rematches (which happened after the last Impact Plus special, Victory Road, too). It's so WWE! Just stop it!

Anyway, this match goes down how you'd expect. After an initial flurry of offense by Mack, Moose takes over and beats the crap out of him, with an extended beatdown sequence outside the ring. Moose talks trash to Rich Swann via the camera throughout and/or attempts to get Willie Mack to call him "a wrestling god."

Eventually, Mack gets a comeback sequence. Willie Mack has so much heart; you almost believe he could pull this off. Almost. Moose hits a spear and then starts MMA pounding Mack on the mat until the ref starts it. Moose does beat him up some more after that, but not enough for the ref to reverse it this time.

Moose defeats Willie Mack via ref stoppage.

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne talk about tonight's card, and then we visit the Treehouse one last time. The Rascalz talk about some of the fun times they had in the Treehouse in the past, but I don't know if these things really happened or if they're making them up since I only started watching Impact again around the time of Slammiversary. I'm sure if you did watch longer than that, this is either very nostalgic or very funny, depending.

Tommy Dreamer is still investigating the shooting of John E. Bravo. The Deaners suggest he check out Johnny Swinger's fanny pack. What are the odds some hilarious prop other than the gun is in there?

Suicide comes out for a match with Gio, but it's interrupted by Eric Young and Joe Doering, who kill them both. Young gets on the mic and says he warned the world, but they didn't listen; now he got this guy, I guess. They leave.

No Contest?

Gia Miller talks to Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee. They brag about Purrazzo beating Su Yung at Turning Point and winning back the Knockouts Championship. Next up is winning the tag team tournament and becoming Knockouts Tag Team Champions. But Su Yung has other plans because she sends a message: "Next Week Ur Time Haz Come."

Heath and Rhino are talking backstage, and Heath is looking into the doctor that helped Rich Swann make his big comeback. Rhino walks off and confronts Eric Young and Joe Doering for some reason. As you can expect, he gets beat down. Then they go after Heath.

Bryan Myers and Crazzy Steve have a match. Steve intervened at Turning Point on behalf of Swoggle when Myers was beating him down. Unfortunately, Steve vengeance isn't in the cards tonight. Myers wins with a clothesline.

Brian Myers defeats Crazzy Steve via pinfall.

Johnny Swinger talks to Tommy Dreamer. Dreamer wants to see what's in his fanny pack. Swinger says he's got all the gimmicks. Dreamer wants to see his magnum. He pulls out a condom. Then he pulls out the gun. Dreamer says he's guilty of shooting Bravo. Wrestlers court will return next week, and Swinger will be put on trial.

But there's still an hour of Impact Wrestling to go, and you can read about it in part two of this recap.

