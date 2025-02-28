Posted in: Audio Dramas, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Impact Winter

Impact Winter: Netflix Adapting Audible Vampire Audio Drama as Series

Impact Winter, the Audible post-apocalyptic vampire audio drama by the screenwriter of Pacific Rim, has been picked up by Netflix for series.

Francis Lawrence directs the post-apocalyptic saga by Travis Beacham.

British survivors face vampires after a comet darkens the world.

The original podcast has over 6 million subscribers and counting.

Netflix has picked up the hit Audible Originals podcast Impact Winter, to be developed for a series with Constantine and Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence directing. The series is created by Travis Beacham, whom geeks would know from being the screenwriter of Pacific Rim. Vampires in a post-apocalyptic world. Sounds a bit like 30 Days of Night and Guillermo de Toro and Chuck Hogan's The Strain, which had been a multiseason FZ series that nobody remembers anymore, doesn't it?

Impact Winter: What's It About?

"They came after the impact and the firestorms. When the sun went dark. Like they'd been there all along. Just waiting."

From executive producers of The Walking Dead and Travis Beacham, the writer of Pacific Rim, comes a heart-stopping Audible Original featuring a brilliant British cast. It's the near future and seven years since a comet hit the earth and blotted out the sun. The world is a dark, frozen landscape. And then, beastly creatures emerge and take over. Can they really be vampires?

In the British countryside, a band of survivors forms a resistance in the fallout shelter of a medieval castle. Darcy is a battle-tested vampire hunter who is at the front line, leading the charge to save humanity. Meanwhile, her younger sister Hope wants life to return to normal so she can go above ground and know what it's like to live again. And she just might be willing to risk it all.

A story of apocalypse, horror, and adventure, Impact Winter is a wholly original new saga created just for Audible with immersive 3D audio that dares you to pop in your earbuds and listen in the dark. Venture into an eternally sunless world of swords and crossbows; primal hunters and shape-shifters; leaders and lovers. Hear how a brave few fight to survive the impact winter.

The podcast version of Impact Winter has three seasons with a fourth coming and has racked up nearly 6 million subscribers. The original all-British cast included Liam Cunningham, Bella Ramsay, Himesh Patel, Indira Varma, and Sacha Dhawan. It can even be streamed on Prime Video if you like to listen to a podcast on your large television set with no live action but you get to stare at the a bunch of graphics for five hours. We don't judge.

