Impeachment: American Crime Story: FX Releases Official Trailer

On September 7, the long-awaited third installment of FX and Ryan Murphy's award-winning anthology series debuts with Impeachment: American Crime Story. Based on news reports as well as Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the season shines a spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). In yesterday's teaser, viewers were offered a preview of Feldstein and Paulson in action in their respective roles that definitely left an impression. But on Thursday, viewers were treated to the official trailer that also offered looks at Ashford's Jones, Clive Owen's President Bill Clinton, Edie Falco's First Lady Hillary Clinton, and more.

Now here's your look at the official trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering exclusively on FX on September 7th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Official Trailer | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtipQ3EsGWo)

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as First Lady Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as VP Al Gore, Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge, Cobie Smulders as conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, and Colin Hanks also star. Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.

