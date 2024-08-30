Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire

Interview with the Vampire: Reid on Anne Rice, Switching Off Lestat

Interview with the Vampire star Sam Reid on Lestat challenges, wanting to know what Anne Rice would've thought of his performance and more.

When we last checked in with how things were looking with AMC and Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, series composer Daniel Hart was taking part in a Reddit AMA to discuss what it was like composing the first two seasons as well as offer some insights into "Long Face" and how he's approaching the music for Season 3 with Reid's vocal stylings in mind. For this go around, it's Reis getting the spotlight in a profile interview and fashion layout for Fluent. where he offered some insights into playing the iconic character – from the biggest challenge in playing Lestat and how long he "lives" in Lestat to who he wished he had the opportunity to speak with about the character (we're pretty sure you can guess).

Reid Appreciates the "Mental Gymnastics" That Rolin Jones Offers: "Rolin is a master of having 20 things happening at the same time in a scene. Every day on set is a challenge for that reason. The mental gymnastics are deeply satisfying for an overthinker like myself."

Reid on Knowing When to "Switch Off" Lestat: "It's always ticking away somewhere in the back of my mind; what's coming up, what I have to learn how to do convincingly, that kind of thing. But as a general rule, I like to switch off as soon as they call cut. I don't think actors staying in character helps anyone and often can create a weird vibe on set"

Reid Would've Loves to Have Heard Anne Rice's Notes: "I feel like I've been fortunate enough to have had some pretty extensive questioning in regard to Lestat. I would have loved to have had the opportunity to talk with Anne Rice about him, though—I'm sure she'd have had a long list of confronting notes for me."

In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With The Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour," read the official overview for the third season. "Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified. Now, here's a look at the official lyric video for Lestat de Lioncourt's "Long Face":

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Jones shared that they're looking to create "a little pop masterpiece" next season – dropping the names of two powerfully influential musicals that are setting the bar. "Lestat becomes a rock star. Let's start there. We're going to do a lot with that and are excited about potentially working with Daniel Hart, who's done the music for the first two seasons," Jones shared. "We're going to try to beat 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' and 'Rocky Horror.' We're about to try to make a little pop masterpiece."

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

