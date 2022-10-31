Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 6 Images: A Family Reunion?

Wow. Look, our resident reviewer said it a lot better than I could when it comes to the most recent episode of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. But let's just say that the gloves came off in the past and present. In the present, Daniel (Bogosian) learned what could happen if he pushes Louis (Anderson) too far with his questions… and Louis learned a hard lesson in basic respect from Daniel. Meanwhile, in the past, the ticking time bomb that was the "little family" of Louis, Lestat (Reid), and Claudia (Bass) blew up in some horrific & abusive ways. That's why the preview images for S01E06 "Like Angels Put in Hell by God" are even more interesting because after the damage he inflicted upon Louis and Claudia, Lestat returns for a reconciliation… like most abusers do after a while.

What We Know About AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S01E06 "Like Angels Put in Hell by God"

In AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 6, "Like Angels Put in Hell by God," the vampire family attempts to reconcile, but Louis and Claudia soon doubt Lestat's promises as warning signs soon appear. Levan Akin directs the episode from a teleplay by Coline Abert. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

And here's a look back at the most recently released season trailer for what's to come with AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (with a new episode hitting this weekend):

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.