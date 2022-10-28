Interview with the Vampire Episode 5: Claudia's Rebel Without A Pulse

Earlier this week, we took a look at the preview images for the next chapter of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. But as much as we've grown to love Bass' Claudia, that's just how much we're worried about what we've seen awaiting her in this weekend's episode, S01E05 "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart." Will Claudia's bloody "rebellious stage" be the final crack that breaks apart Louis (Anderson) & Lestat's (Reid) "family" forever? Now we have a sneak preview to pass along highlighting Claudia on a college tour, running into the same racist hate as she faced back home. But this time, a stranger (Damon Duanno) steps in on her behalf… a stranger who understands Claudia all too well.

Here's a look at a sneak preview of Sunday night's episode, followed by a look back at what else we know about AMC's Interview with the Vampire S01E05 "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart":

Here's What Else We Know About Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 5 "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart"

AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5, "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart," finds Claudia leaving home for a college sojourn (and to learn more about vampires); Louis and Lestat live through the Depression and received surprising news from Louis' sister; tensions in the family come to a boiling point when Claudia returns. Levan Akin directs the episode from a teleplay by Hannah Moscovitch. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

And for a look ahead at what's to come, here's a look at the promo for next Sunday's episode, followed by the most recent season trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.