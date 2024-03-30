Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, iwtv, season 2

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Trailer Set for Sunday Night

AMC/AMC+'s Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 trailer will debut Sunday night during The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Between the finale of AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the series premiere of Parish, and a first look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Sunday night is already looking to be a pretty big one for AMC/AMC+. And now, it's gotten even bigger with the news that a full-length official Season 2 trailer for AMC/AMC+ & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire will also hit debut tomorrow night – during the wrap-up to Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring TWD spinoff series.

Here's a look at the teaser released earlier today confirming that the full-length official Season 2 trailer will hit AMC screens on Sunday night:

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

