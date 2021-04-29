Invincible Lives Up To Its Name: Amazon Green-Lights Seasons 2 & 3

Looks like Amazon Prime's animated Invincible universe will have Mark Grayson aka Invincible (Steven Yeun) to kick (and punch and stab and shoot and hit with large objects…) around a little longer- with comic book co-creator and series EP Robert Kirkman confirming the popular series would be returning for a new season. Wait… I'm sorry. What's that? That's not enough for you/ Okay, how about Amazon Prime renewing the adaptation for a second and third season? As you're about to see in the following key art graphic, that's exactly what happened on Thursday. "Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we're so glad that Invincible, one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that," said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. "Robert's no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans' wildest expectations and we're thrilled to be giving them more Invincible."

"I'm extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they've put behind Invincible,' said Kirkman. "The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it's been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We're beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons." Here's a look at the video Kirkman released revealing the renewal news to Yeun earlier today:

I CAN'T WAIT FOR MORE *smash to title card* pic.twitter.com/OFaJJ8QRNA — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

From the comic book co-created by Kirkman and Cory Walker, and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet- Omni-Man. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: INVINCIBLE Official Trailer – Amazon Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7Lrbjlzowg)

Joining Yeun and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Michael Dorn as Battle Beast, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Invincible – First Look Clip | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4F7PFwtayc)

The Guardians of the Globe included (important past tense) a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.