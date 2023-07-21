Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, sdcc, sdcc 2023

Invincible Season 2 Lands in November: Teaser, Images & New Cast Info

With new episodes set to hit on November 3rd, here's the teaser trailer, preview images, and more for Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible.

Fans of Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Invincible have been counting the days down until San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) – Friday, July 21st, to be precise. That's when Robert Kirkman is set to fly solo (due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes) to discuss the animated series' second season return – and hopefully, have some serious intel to drop. Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the streaming series has also been teasing a screening of some type "not" happening, so we'll be curious to see what ends up hitting screens. But what about Kirkman? Was he able to live up to all of the pre-SDCC hype? Oh, yes – because along with new preview images and a teaser trailer, we have word that the series will be back much sooner than expected – how does November 3rd sound?

With Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible set to drop new episodes on November 3rd, here's a look at an official teaser trailer, along with a season overview and a rundown of who's joining the cast this season:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. And during the previous panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the comic book series with Kirkman, Walker, Ottley, Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/publisher, Skybound), Marge Dean (head of studio, Skybound Animation), and Mike Rogers (creative director, Skybound), attendees were treated to a look at the new Season 2 character design for William.

Invincible: The Road to Season 2 (What We Know Up Until SDCC 2023)

Here's a look back at Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley reacting to the teaser for Season 2 that was released in January, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

