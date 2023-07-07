Posted in: Amazon Studios, Max, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: comic con, gen v, good omens, preview, rick and morty, sdcc, sdcc 2023, The Walking Dead

Good Omens 2, Gen V, Invincible & More SDCC 2023 TV Panels (Friday)

There's a lot to unpack at SDCC 2023 (Friday, July 21): Good Omens 2, Rick and Morty, Gen V, TWD Universe, The Continental, Invincible & more!

With San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023) beginning to roll out its programming schedule, we've been passing along the TV-related panels that are set your way – beginning yesterday with Preview Night & Thursday. For this go-around, we have a look at the SDCC television/streaming panels that are on tap for Friday, July 21st – and they include some impressive names. We're talking Amazon's Good Omens 2, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Amazon's Gen V, AMC's "The Walking Dead" Universe, Peacock's The Continental, Hulu's Solar Opposites, FOX's Bob's Burgers, and more. Oh, and just to make it not-so-clear? There is definitely not a special SDCC screening of Amazon's Invincible Season 2 taking place on Friday night. Which probably means…

SDCC 2023: Friday, July 21st Television/Streaming Lineup

Here's a look at what's in play for the day – but keep in mind that things may change depending on how the writers' strike and a possible SAG-AFTRA strike could have on the event (like it impacted Hall H):

10:00 am PDT – TV Academy: Bringing TV to Life: The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the honorary organization behind the iconic Emmy Awards. Moderated by Ryan Arey (ScreenCrush), this panel features six TV Academy/Producers Peer Group filmmakers of your favorite TV shows as they discuss the creative challenges of bringing their projects to the screen. Featuring Doug Aarniokoski (Star Trek: Picard, Sleepy Hollow), Juan Alfonso (Emergence, El Diez), Seth Edelstein (For All Mankind, Better Call Saul), Erik Holmberg (Fargo, Lucifer), Scott Trimble (Snowfall, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett), and Sabrina Wind (Muppets Now, Desperate Housewives).

11:00 am PDT – "My Adventures with Superman": It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman like you've never seen him before! Watch a new episode of Adult Swim's newest comedy adventure and join the heroic cast and crew of My Adventures with Superman as they discuss familiar friends and foes, plus what else you will see in season 1 and beyond. My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

12:00 pm PDT – "Teenage Euthanasia": Season 2: Trophy might be dead and stuck in Florida, but join the very much alive cast and crew in sunny San Diego as they look back at the apocalyptic near-future and share an exclusive look at the new season.

12:30 pm PDT – "Good Omens": The Ineffable Season 2: Get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated return of our favorite angels and demons for Season 2 of Good Omens, premiering July 28 on Prime Video. With the Apocalypse thwarted, angel and demon best friends Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when the archangel Gabriel turns up unexpectedly with no memory of who he is or how he got there. To solve this mystery and evade Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they'll need to once again rely on each other. The century-spanning saga takes us from before The Beginning to the modern day, with lots of quirky mortal and immortal characters joining in on the adventures along the way. With an entirely original story expanding on the beloved novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman and the 2019 TV adaptation, Good Omens Season 2 stars Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale, David Tennant as demon Crowley, Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub, and Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya as humans Maggie and Nina.

1:00 pm PDT – "Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar": Can the Metalocalypse be stopped? The cast and crew of this all-new original animated R-rated movie, based on the hit Adult Swim series, talk all things Metalocalypse, preview some clips from the film, and discuss the new soundtrack and Dethalbum IV. Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be available to own on Digital and Blu-ray starting August 22.

1:00 pm PDT – "The Walking Dead" Universe: Fans will get exclusive, first-look access to all things "The Walking Dead" Universe.

2:00 pm PDT – "Rick and Morty" 10th Anniversary: It hasn't been 100 years quite yet, but join the cast and crew as they celebrate 10 years of Rick and Morty adventures and family shenanigans! Plus, get a first look at the upcoming seventh season.

3:00 pm PDT – "Big Nate's Big Panel": Calling big fans of Big Nate! In this intimate talk, Lincoln Peirce (author, Big Nate comic strip and book series), Mitch Watson (executive producer, Big Nate animated series), and Ben Giroux (the voice of Nate Wright) will discuss the surprising journey of comics' most awesome and mischievous middle schooler from page to screen. From Nickelodeon and Paramount+, learn how Nate's perspective drives the story and the unique visual style of the original series, watch an exclusive sneak peek of footage, and score an exclusive Lincoln Peirce print to inspire your inner comic book artist!

3:00 pm PDT – Peacock's "The Continental": From the World of John Wick: The cast and executive producers Basil Iwanyk and Albert Hughes of Peacock's three-part event The Continental: From the World of John Wick take an exclusive first look at the series. A prequel to the blockbuster action franchise, the series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind.

3:00 pm PDT – "Solar Opposites": Solar Opposites packs up the sci-fi and gets normal . . . for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-new Silvercops adventures. Join the aliens for a hilarious and out-of-this-world first look at the upcoming fourth season on Hulu.

4:00 pm PDT – "LEGO Masters": Behind the Brick: Get a sneak peek at the exciting developments from around the world in TV's greatest building competition, LEGO Masters! Stacey Roy (U.S. season 3 winner) leads a panel of experts, here to share tips, tricks, and secrets. They'll explore topics from auditions to challenge development, through series production and beyond, along with a deep dive into the wild world of LEGO Masters across the planet. Featuring Amy Corbett (LEGO design lead / brickmaster), Pete Donner (LEGO master model builder), Robert May (LEGO exec producer), Michael Heyerman (SVP unscripted, Endemol Shine), Pip Wells (exec producer), Brent Benedetti (Challenge exec producer), and others. Get ready to get your brick on!

4:15 pm PDT – "Gen V": From the world of The Boys, Prime Video reveals its highly anticipated new series Gen V with members of the cast, who will talk about the upcoming college spinoff for the first time. Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi recur. Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr serve as executive producers. Gen V comes from Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

5:00 pm PDT – "Bob's Burgers": Always a fan favorite at SDCC, the Emmy Award–winning animated series Bob's Burgers returns to Comic-Con with an exciting first look at an upcoming episode before the series returns to FOX this fall. Sport your best Belcher costume and celebrate with a room full of Bob's Burgers fans.

5:45 pm PDT – A Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video's "Invincible": Join executive producer Robert Kirkman and members of the cast and crew as they break news and discuss key storylines from the upcoming and highly anticipated second season of Prime Video's hit animated series Invincible, based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

10:00 pm PDT – This is Not an Invincible Season 2 Special Screening: Hmmm…??? An SDCC mystery?

