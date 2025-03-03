Posted in: FX, Hulu, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: always sunny, opinion, trump

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: JD Vance Definitely a "Shush Guy"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans were fine quietly enjoying the great sitcom. No one asked Trump's VVP JD Vance to mess things up...

Did you get a chance to check out the cold open to this past weekend's Saturday Night Live? The opener was a take on the meeting that took place in The White House's Oval Office last week between POTUS Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson), Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Mikey Day), Vice-President JD Vance (Bowen Yang), and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) – the one that turned into a nasty free-for-all that left the U.S. looking like spoiled babies on the global stage. The big focus was on how Zelenskyy wasn't thanking them enough for supporting Ukraine, not spending nearly enough time complimenting them on how handsome and sexy they were, and not doing nearly enough to appreciate all of the good things that Russian "President" Vladimir Putin has done. Though you should definitely check out the cold open (waiting for you above), we can safely say that the reality of what went down is actually way more insane (though not funny because it's all too real) than what SNL had to offer. So how did FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia get dragged into all of this?

Understandably, a whole lot of folks have been wondering why the U.S. is now looking to shit on its allies and go all "Human Centipede" with essentially the world's big bads. Not shockingly enough, all of that seemed to start once President Musk and POtuS Jr. Trump assumed power and began sending Vice-Vice-President Vance out to fetch coffee on a regular basis. Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy shared a clip of his interview with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, where he addressed that very topic. Explaining why Trump is choosing to side with dictators instead of the U.S.'s allies, Murphy laid out how it feeds into Trump's folks' plans to use the government to make themselves a whole lot richer.

In response, Vance chose to follow the dark and dreary trail paved by Trump and Musk with righteously bad pop culture takes and references by dropping that meme of Charlie's (Day) "Pepe Silva" conspiracy board from S04E10: "Sweet Dee Has a Heart Attack." See, kids! Good old JD is cool! He's down with what the kids like! Some advice to the VVP? Know your lane, stay in your lane, and go have some potstickers at Appleby's – Paddy's isn't the kind of crowd you could ever keep up with (and Appleby's has nice couches for you in their waiting areas). "Always Sunny" fans are happy to enjoy just how epic the sitcom is without needing a bunch of spotlights and attention on us – don't mess that up as part of your rolling misinformation campaign:

Here's the case. Trump's alignment with Putin – and his plan to sell out Ukraine – is shameful. But it's part of a bigger story. Trump sides with dictators bc it legitimizes his plan for America: a Russian-style kleptocracy where the rich steal from us to enrich themselves. pic.twitter.com/paFL4BHORi — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

