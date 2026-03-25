Posted in: Current News, FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob Mac Offers Look at S18 Paddy's

As It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 work rolls on, Rob Mac posted some looks at how well Paddy's has been holding up.

Article Summary Rob McElhenney shares a behind-the-scenes look at Paddy's Pub during Season 18 production.

Charlie Day teases wild new storylines for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18.

Season 18 will feature The Gang attending a Renaissance Faire and getting involved in Little League.

Fan-favorites like Rickety Cricket and Guillermo del Toro's Pappy McPoyle are set to return.

With production on the 18th season of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia still rolling along, Mac was kind enough to jump on social media for a little nostalgia that also gave us a visual tour of how Paddy's is holding up. If you're like us, you're going to be spending way too much time looking over every square inch of every image for any easter eggs (though, at this point, any time a member of The Gang gets nostalgic, we get nervous).

"If these walls could talk…we'd tell 'em to shut it," read the caption to Mac's post, which also included the Paddy's image gallery:

Checking in recently with TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Day and his The Super Mario Galaxy Movie co-star, Chris Pratt, talked up the film and what viewers can expect with co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Ashley Graham. When the topic turned to the long-running series, Day credited having "a lot of talented, really funny writers" and that "the world just keeps giving us crazy things" to target every season, offering AI as an example. As for what viewers can expect from Season 18, Day teased that we'll see The Gang at a Renaissance Faire and mixed up in Little League sports.

As for the season overall, Day believes Season 18 will build off the success of the previous season. "They're all fairly large episodes. But I feel like Season 17, we got a bit of our fastball back, and we brought back the same room and had the same chemistry. So Season 18 here, I think, is going to just pick up right where we left off. I can guarantee there will be some episodes that people will love," he added while speaking with Deadline Hollywood's SXSW Studio.

Previously, actor, writer, and executive producer David Hornsby and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro both confirmed on social media that they would be back this season. Hornsby complimented the artists who helped get him back into Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara mode in his post, while del Toro posted a close-up of himself, teasing: "Pappy is coming back" (a reference to his role as Pappy McPoyle). "We're right in the middle of the new season of 'Sunny' right now. I've got to go back tonight, and I'm going to film tomorrow. We have the McPoyles coming back, and we also have Guillermo del Toro coming back, reprising his role of Pappy McPoyle. It's going to be a great season," Day shared a week ago.

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