Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17 Finale: Frank's "Golden" Moment

Will Frank find his "golden" love? Here's an extended trailer for FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 finale, S17E08: "The Golden Bachelor Live."

It's hard to believe that we've reached the Season 17 finale of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but The Gang is making sure it's going out in a very big way. As we all know by now, the season started with a crossover, and it's ending with a crossover, as ABC's The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer walks us through Frank's (DeVito) journey up until his final rose ceremony during the season finale. The trailer for S17E08: "The Golden Bachelor Live" (directed by Todd Biermann and written by Day and Mac) is waiting for you above, while we have some insights from Day and DeVito on Season 18 waiting for you below…

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Day & DeVito on Season 18

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this summer, Day was asked if his previous comments about not knowing how much longer the series would run had impacted his writing for this season. "I did," Day explained. "I mean, I knew that there was an offer for a season 18 as well, and I knew that we all had discussed most likely wanting to do it, but I personally went into the writers' room last year as if it was my last chance to be in the writers' room. Fortunately, I think we're lining up everybody and we're going to come back for season 18."

As for future seasons, Day can't say, but he does note that this season has "reinvigorated" the team. "Beyond season 18, I don't know, it could quite possibly be the end. But I think there was something about writing this season and having David and John Cherin back in the writers room, and having Rob Rosell and David Hornsby and a little bit of some of the old gang back, and then having some of these episodes work so well was exciting in a way that reinvigorated everybody. So we'll see how long we can keep it going. But one season at a time."

Not long after, DeVito offered an update on the 18th season, sharing with Collider that, "We start at the end of January." The actor continued, "We're going to go again next season. We just talked about when we're going to start. And it's something that you look forward to because it really is so much fun. I love these guys and Kaitlin [Olson] and Mary Elizabeth [Ellis] and Artemis [Pebdani], and everybody that's on the show. And Lynne [Marie Stewart], we miss." DeVito was referring to the late Lynne Marie Stewart, who portrayed Charlie's mother, Bonnie Kelly, and passed away earlier this year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!