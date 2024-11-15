Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny in Phildelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17: The Gang Takes a Selfie

FXX's It's Always in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson shared a look at The Gang taking a selfie as filming on Season 17 rolls on.

Lately, our updates on FXX's Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have revolved around the upcoming two-episode, two-show crossover with Quinta Brunson's award-winning ABC series Abbott Elementary – and understandably so. I mean, we are talking about… The Greatest Event in Television History! Still, we haven't lost sight of the bigger picture that "Always Sunny" is rolling along filming Season 17. With that in mind, today's update keeps things simple – with Olson posting a much-needed look at The Gang posing for a selfie.

"May we offer you an egg in these trying times?" was the caption to the post that Olson shared of The Gang – which you can check out for yourselves below:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards ceremony in January, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

