It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Gets a Filming Update

It appears that FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be filming Season 18 much sooner than we expected. Here's an update...

If we're being honest, we feel kinda guilty and pretty greedy about wanting an 18th season of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia sooner rather than later. But after Season 17 gave us banger after banger, showing us that the long-running comedy series still hits as hard as ever, it's tough to not want more. That said, we're realistic enough to know that the cast is also involved in a whole lot of other shows and projects, and having that time away from Paddy's makes The Gang's return that much sweeter. So, you can understand why we were pleasantly surprised by what DeVito shared earlier this summer about when he was expecting filming on Season 18 to get underway. Thanks to a very cool initiative that Olson is sponsoring, the calendar for Season 18 filming just became a bit clearer.

Via Charitybuzz, Olson is giving fans a chance to bid on a visit to the "Always Sunny" set and meet Olson (with all proceeds benefitting Emily's Entourage). The description of the visit notes: "This unforgettable experience is currently scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on the Fox lot during the last two weeks of February (exact date may change based on the filming schedule, but we will do our best to accommodate date requests)." Under the section "Dates," it notes "Experience will occur within the following date range(s): Feb 12, 2026 to Feb 28, 2026" (while adding, "Experience blackout dates: Dates are subject to change due to flexibility in the filming schedule").

In July, DeVito offered a huge production update on the 18th season, sharing with Collider that, "We start at the end of January." The actor continued, "We're going to go again next season. We just talked about when we're going to start. And it's something that you look forward to because it really is so much fun. I love these guys and Kaitlin [Olson] and Mary Elizabeth [Ellis] and Artemis [Pebdani], and everybody that's on the show. And Lynne [Marie Stewart], we miss." DeVito was referring to the late Lynne Marie Stewart, who portrayed Charlie's mother, Bonnie Kelly, and passed away earlier this year.

