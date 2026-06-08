Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Backrooms, masters of the universe, obsession, Scary Movie, Weekend Box Office

Scary Movie Wins Weekend, Masters of the Universe Disappoints

Scary Movie took on He-Man at the weekend box office, and won handily, while Obsession and Backrooms continued to shine.

Article Summary Scary Movie wins the weekend box office with $55 million, a franchise-best debut powered by a huge Paramount campaign.

Scary Movie easily beats Masters of the Universe, which opens to a soft $29.3 million despite its massive budget.

Backrooms and Obsession keep rolling, setting major studio records as The Amazing Digital Circus rounds out the top five.

Scary Movie may fall fast after bad reviews, while Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is projected to take next weekend.

Scary Movie was moved to June 5 earlier this year, and it turns out that was the right call. The horror-comedy topped the weekend with $55 million, a franchise record. We will chalk this up to marketing, as Paramount really went out and spent money to get this one to the top spot, creating fake popcorn buckets, staging social media stunts, and releasing tons of spoof posters and trailers. Now, it will most likely drop like a rock in week two, as reviews are pretty much universally bad, and the CinemaScore came in at a "C-", meaning people seeing it aren't loving it either. But for one weekend, Paramount wins.

Scary Movie Beats He-Man

Scary Movie moved to this date because they thought they could take on Masters of the Universe and win, and they were right. Still, MOTU was not a complete failure. Yes, it cost almost $200 million to make, and the weekend take was only $29.3 million, and worldwide it only made $54 million. As stressed before with other films made for streamers and confirmed Sunday by Amazon MGM, that is not the whole story with the film. It has tons of merchandise tie-ins, not to mention a robust toy line, and will pull in tons of ad revenue when it moves to Amazon Prime Video. Will it make enough in all those instances to warrant a sequel? Maybe, maybe not. But it is not a complete disaster, just a disappointment. Not a disappointment are the three films below it. Backrooms made another $25.9 million, down 68% as expected. It has made $135 million and is now the highest-grossing A24 film. Not to be outdone, Obsession made another $25.6 million, down only 7 percent. That film has now made $152 million, and is the highest-grossing Focus Features film ever. Rounding out the top five is yet another YouTube property, The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act, which made a massive $12.3 million.

Other records set this weekend, both good and bad: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie officially became the first $1 billion-grossing film of 2026. Michael is now at $888 million and is the highest-grossing film in Lionsgate history. And in bad news, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu continue to drop and, unless something drastically changes, will become the lowest-grossing theatrically released Star Wars film, falling short of passing Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Weekend Box Office top five for June 5:

Scary Movie- $55 million Masters of the Universe- $29.3 million Backrooms- $25.9 million Obsession- $25.6 million The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act- $12.3 million

This week, Disclosure Day will take the top spot, as Steven Spielberg returns to theaters and the summer movie box office. It should easily take the top spot away from Scary Movie. I will say it takes in $52 million.

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