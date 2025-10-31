Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: boston blue

Boston Blue: Here's a Look at Our Updated S01E03: "History" Preview

Along with our preview for CBS's Boston Blue S01E03: "History," we look at S01E04: "Rites of Passage" and S01E05: "Suffer the Children."

Article Summary Boston Blue S01E03: "History" brings Lena and Danny into conflict with Lena's ex-partner during a tense case.

Official previews, trailers, and sneak peeks offer a deep dive into what's ahead in Season 1, Episodes 3-5.

Episode 4, "Rites of Passage," centers on family remembrance and a high-stakes murder investigation.

Episode 5, "Suffer the Children," sees the detectives tackle an infamous Boston unsolved crime and family tensions.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue. In S01E03: "History," Lena (Martin-Green) and Danny's (Wahlberg) investigation leads to a reunion with Lena's former partner – and it doesn't look to be a friendly one. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, which is why we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and three sneak peeks at tonight's episode. In addition, we have overviews and images for S01E04: "Rites of Passage" (Nov. 7th) and S01E05: "Suffer the Children" (Nov. 14th) for you to check out:

Boston Blue Season 1 Episodes 3-5 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 3: "History" – A body found on the Boston wharf pulls Lena and Danny into a tense drug investigation alongside Lena's former partner, Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard), sparking personal and professional friction. Jonah and Sean chase down a missing man tied to a scavenger hunt, while Sarah and Mae navigate emotional challenges at home and in court. Directed by Alex Zakzrewski, with a story by Rebecca Cutter.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 4: "Rites of Passage" – As the Silver family observes Yahrzeit to honor patriarch Ben Silver on the one-year anniversary of his death, Lena and Danny investigate the murder of a beloved shop owner. Meanwhile, Sarah responds to a hostage crisis and Mae faces a difficult legal decision. Directed by Jackeline Tejada, with a story by Pam Veasey.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 5: "Suffer the Children" – Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes murder case that leads to one of Boston's most infamous unsolved crimes. Meanwhile, tensions rise within the Silver family as a complex shooting case sparks debate over accountability and parenting. Directed by Terri Kopp, with a story by Antonio Negret.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

