Jensen Ackles on "Similar Theme" Countdown Shares with Supernatural

Jensen Ackles shared what we can expect from Showrunner Derek Haas and Prime Video's Countdown and the theme it shares with Supernatural.

Earlier today, we learned that Showrunner Derek Haas (NBC's "Chicago" franchise) and Amazon MGM Studios's Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys)-starring Countdown would unleash its first three episodes on June 25th. When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Joining Ackles for the series are Eric Dane (Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (The Flash, Watchmen), Violett Beane (Death and Other Details), Elliot Knight (The Boys), and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).

"There's plenty of action and adventure, but there's also humor and a lot of heart in the show, especially in the way the characters relate to each other," Ackles shared during an interview with Men's Health. "Which feels like it aligns with a lot of the things I've done before. For example, with 'Supernatural,' yes, we were dealing with demons and ghosts, but the heart of the show was the brothers' relationship, that they would die for each other, or for the greater good. I think there's a similar theme here. These are outcast officers that don't necessarily find comfort with their unit; they're renegade mavericks in their departments, and they see themselves within each other. I think the fans will react to that."

Countdown: Jensen Ackles on How Series Happened, Derek Haas

"In the wake of 'The Boys,' I signed a deal with Amazon. They wanted to develop something with me in mind, so I had a few meetings with different writers and different kinds of takes for shows," Ackles shared regarding how the series came to be during a previous weekend fan event. "When I met Derek Haas, who created 'Countdown' and has written all 13 scripts, I just clicked with him immediately. He and I actually grew up in the same town; we went to neighboring high schools, so we had a lot in common right off the bat. But he's just a really great storyteller, and he comes from a long line of writing really kind of intense stuff. And so the character that he created, I just felt like I could tell that story in the world that he was also creating. That led to more meetings, and then that led to some outlines. I got to read the first script, and I just really liked where it was going. I liked the kind of world that he was setting it in, and I got excited about it," he added.

Along with being able to connect with the showrunner, the show's universe, and his character, Ackles also appreciated being in on the project at an early stage. "I was fortunate enough to be in a position to do that and be there from the beginning, the genesis of it all, 'cause that's not normal," Ackles explained. "For most actors, everything is kind of already cooked, and then they come in – they get cast in a role that's already happening. I was kind of – not involved creatively, but I was already on the train from the beginning in the station, so that was nice." As for what viewers can expect from Countdown? "There are some twists and turns with this show; there are some big reveals, so to speak. So I'm excited for you guys. I'm excited to get it done – we're about halfway done with the season right now. I think they're shooting for June, probably – release next summer, and I'm excited to see what you guys think and to see it once it's on its feet."

