Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Marsters Introduces Spike to Social Media (He's Not Impressed)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star James Marsters "introduced" Spike to the wonders of social media. It's safe to say that he wasn't impressed.

Article Summary Buffy star James Marsters hilariously “introduces” Spike to social media, and the vampire icon is not impressed.

Spike grumbles about typing, mocks ring lights, and offers classic anti-sun advice in Marsters’ new Instagram bit.

The Buffy favorite keeps the Buffyverse energy alive as fans wait to learn what the franchise’s future may hold.

Marsters also revisits a scrapped Buffy-Firefly crossover that would have placed immortal Spike in the future.

While fans of Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer wait to see what the future could hold for the "Buffyverse," James Marsters is doing his part to keep the vibes alive. In a recent Instagram post, Marsters introduced Spike to the joys of social media – but based on his first post, we're not sure that he's impressed. Especially those "halp" light rings. Yeah, Spike's not a fan. Being a vampire, we're not surprised. But he does offer some sage advice about staying out of the sun – though he's not exactly objective on that topic…

"What, now I've gotta type something too? It's too much bloody trouble.," Marsters/Spike wrote as the caption to their post, which you can check out below:

Buffy, Angel Star James Marsters on Spike/"Firefly" Crossover Plans

As most of you know, Joss Whedon's Nathan Fillion-starring Firefly had only a 14-episode run on FOX. Still, the fans' love and devotion to the series would result in the feature film Serenity and a following that has run for well over two decades. But what you might not know is that there were plans to have a "Buffy"/Firefly crossover focused on Spike had the series not been canceled. "The plan was to put Spike in 'Firefly,' which was another one of Joss' shows about space. So he took me over and introduced me to the cast of 'Serenity,' 'Firefly.' I wish they would have just called it the same thing. Crazy. Um, uh… and I looked at all the space stuff and thought it was cool," Marsters shared.

The actor continued, "He introduced me to the cast — they were all really friendly and wonderful. I didn't know why I was being introduced to them, but apparently, the idea was that they were gonna go into a bar, and this vampire would be sitting there going: 'Nothing ever changes. It never changes.' And so Spike is immortal, so he would be in the future — and he was gonna join the cast. But… they got cancelled." With Fillion having played serial killer priest and First Evil lackey Caleb during the seventh season of "Buffy," it would've been interesting to see if Spike would've had a bad flashback. Here's a look at the TikTok clip from The Electric Crow with Marsters' comments, initially reported by Screen Rant:

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