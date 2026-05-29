Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: that texas blood

That Texas Blood: Condon & Phillips's Comics Series Set for FX Adapt

FX Networks, Jim Mickle, and E.L. Katz are teaming for a series adaptation of Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips's That Texas Blood.

Article Summary FX Networks is adapting That Texas Blood, bringing Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips’s neo-noir Western comic to TV.

Jim Mickle and E.L. Katz will write and executive-produce That Texas Blood, with Mickle also directing the series.

That Texas Blood follows Sheriff Joe Bob Coates as a man’s return home unlocks violence, treachery, and buried pasts.

Deadline reports the That Texas Blood series is described as Cormac McCarthy meets John Carpenter for FX.

Thanks to FX Networks, Jim Mickle (director, showrunner, and writer of Netflix's Sweet Tooth), and E.L. Katz (co-executive producer and producing director on Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor), fans of writer Chris Condon (Of the Earth, News from the Fallout) and artist Jacob Phillips's (Everything Dead & Dying, Newburn) That Texas Blood are going to get a chance to see the bestselling neo-noir Western come to live-action life. Originally reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, the series is described as Cormac McCarthy meets John Carpenter" – here's a look at the logline: "That Texas Blood is a neo-noir Western following Sheriff Joe Bob Coates of Ambrose County, Texas, who questions his place in an increasingly violent world when a man returns home following the sudden disappearance of his brother, causing a spiral down into a past filled with treachery and blood."

"I think we want readers to feel like they have had an experience they couldn't have had reading any other book, or in any other medium. Having an emotional impact on people, getting them to feel it was authentic and worth their time. Having people feel like these characters are their friends. That's the most we can hope for," Condon shared during an interview from 2025, when asked what he hopes readers take away from projects that he and Phillips collaborate on.

As for his approach to his own work as opposed to licensed work, Condon shared, "I try to make sure it's not that different, to be honest with you. I try to approach it the same way. The biggest change is that the deadlines are different; with licensed work, the deadlines are very tight. In general, I try to approach it in the same way. There's a reason I've been hired to do Green Arrow or Ultimate Wolverine; I have a certain way of telling a story, a distinct voice as a writer, and they want me to do what I do. I want to bring that into what I do with major publishers, and I think I have successfully so far. I want to be true to myself, not come in and be a hack. Turning stuff in just because it's due. I want to have something to say."

Mickle and Katz are set to write and executive-produce, with Mickle also directing the series from 20th Television. Additional executive producers include Michael Waldron and Adam Fasullo via Anomaly Pictures (under an overall deal at 20th), as well as Adam Fishbach, Jeremy Platt, Linda Moran, and author Condon. Phillips will serve as co-executive producer.

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