Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: a different world

A Different World Sequel Series Set for Sept. 24th; Teaser Released

With class in session on Sept. 24th, here's a teaser for Netflix's A Different World sequel, including a look at Maleah Joi Moon's Deborah.

Article Summary Netflix’s A Different World sequel premieres September 24, with an official teaser offering the best look yet.

Maleah Joi Moon stars as Deborah, Dwayne and Whitley’s rebellious daughter, starting freshman year at Hillman.

The A Different World sequel follows Deborah as she chases her own legacy while stepping out of her parents’ shadow.

Debbie Allen directs the opener and executive produces, with Felicia Pride leading the new Netflix series.

Earlier this month, we learned that filming on Director/EP Debbie Allen and Showrunner/EP Felicia Pride's (Grey's Anatomy, Bel-Air) A Different World sequel series had wrapped filming and would hit Netflix screens this fall. Now, we're getting our best look yet with the release of an official teaser and a poster spotlighting Maleah Joi Moon's (Hell's Kitchen) Deborah, the free-spirited, well-intentioned yet rebellious youngest child of Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy's original characters, Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. The series follows Deborah as she begins her freshman year at her HBCU alma mater and struggles to escape the shadow of her parents. She sets out to build her own legacy – while having the time of her life – alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest. And now, we know that class will be back in session on September 24th.

Joining Guy and Hardison from the original series are Darryl M. Bell (A Different World, School Daze) as Ron Johnson, Cree Summer (A Different World, Atlantis: The Lost Empire) as Freddie Brooks, Ajai Sanders (Phat Tuesdays, Two Degrees, Are We There Yet?) as Gina Deveaux, Karen Malina White (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Malcolm & Eddie) as Charmaine Brown, Charnele Brown (Old Gray Mare, The Reading, A Different World) as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer, Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, What's Love Got to Do with It, GOAT) as Professor Davenport, Dawnn Lewis (A Different World, Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor, Glynn Turman (A Different World, In Treatment) as Colonel Bradford Taylor, and Jada Pinkett Smith (Girls Trip) as Lena James.

And here's a look at the new faces set to join the sequel series when it debuts on Netflix this fall:

Alijah Kai Haggins ( Everybody Hates Chris ) as Rashida

( ) as Rashida Cornell Young IV ( Doing Life ) as Shaquille

( ) as Shaquille Jordan Aaron Hall ( The Idea of You ) as Amir

( ) as Amir Kennedi Reece ( Charged ) as Hazel

( ) as Hazel Chibuikem Uche ( One of Us Is Lying ) as Kojo

( ) as Kojo Cliff "Method Man" Smith ( PowerBook II , Godfather of Harlem , The Wire ) as Coach Coles

( , , ) as Coach Coles Norman Nixon Jr . ( Grey's Anatomy , Haus of Vicious , The Ms. Pat Show ) as Professor Baptiste

. ( , , ) as Professor Baptiste Vincent Jamal Hooper ( Chicago Med , Shots Fired ) as Ellington

( , ) as Ellington Elijah J. Roberts ( Night Swim ) as Jalen

( ) as Jalen Renee Harrison ( All American: Homecoming , The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat , Law and Order: SVU ) as Candace

( , , ) as Candace Famecia Ward ( Blue Bloods , Curse of War, Fear Lake Lanier ) as Nellie Gaines

( , ) as Nellie Gaines Dasan Frazier ( Straw , Law & Order , The Ms. Pat Show ) as Xavier

( , , ) as Xavier Tichina Arnold ( The Neighborhood , Martin ) as Darlene Duvall

( , ) as Darlene Duvall Joshua Suiter ( All's Fair ) as Andre

( ) as Andre Raven Goodwin (Grotesquerie, Single Black Female) as Dr. Brooklyn Boyer

Original series director and producer Debbie Allen is returning as executive producer and will direct three episodes (including the series opener). Original series writers Reggie Rock Bythewood (Get on the Bus, Swagger) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball) return as executive producers, alongside Mandy Summers (That '90s Show, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh) and Tom Werner (The Connors, Rosanne, A Different World).

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