Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune "Hear You"; Promise Fans Streaming Update

On their respective social media accounts, Jeopardy! & Wheel of Fortune let fans know that "we hear you" and promise a streaming update soon.

It should've been a match made in streaming heaven. Back on August 1, 2022, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune distributor Sony Pictures Television and Pluto inked a two-year licensing deal that would bring a ton of classic episodes to the streamer via dedicated FAST channels as well as an on-demand option. The set-up appeared to be a success – so much so that additional episodes were added to the streamer in 2023. But then August 1, 2024, hit, and it all went away – the FAST channels and on-demand option. Reportedly, Sony and Pluto discussed renewing the agreement, but an agreement couldn't be worked out that would've been satisfactory to all parties involved. Needless to say, fans were not happy – making their displeasure known on social media over the nearly past two weeks. Well, it would appear that there is some movement happening on the streaming front, with both game shows putting the word out through their respective social media accounts.

As you can see from the screencaps above, it would appear that Sony has worked out a streaming deal or might be close to one – but as to who the deal would be with and the specific details, that all remains to be seen. But to make it clear that the fans' voices were being heard, the Jeopardy! social media account actually posted a mini-video spotlighting just some of the online reactions from fans to the current streaming situation. Here's a look at the teaser promo for Jeopardy! and the teaser image for Wheel of Fortune that went out earlier today—both promising an update on both game shows' streaming futures.

Don't worry, Wheel fans! We hear you loud and clear! While our episodes aren't available to stream right now, we'll have exciting news coming…stay tuned! 👀🤫 pic.twitter.com/VWTcCA8ytT — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) August 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

