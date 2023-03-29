Jeremy Renner/Diane Sawyer Interview Teaser Includes 911 Audio & More In the teaser for Diane Sawyer's April 6th interview with Jeremy Renner, we get to hear the 911 call, a rundown of Renner's injuries & more.

Only days after the actor posted an update on how his physical rehabilitation was going with a look at his workout time on a gravity treadmill, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown) will join Diane Sawyer for his first television interview since a snow plow accident at the beginning of the year left him in critical condition. Set to air on Thursday, April 6th, ABC's Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph will hit screens ahead of the world premiere of Renner's Disney+ series Rennervations – an event that the actor plans to attend. In the following teaser for the interview, we get a chance to hear the 911 call that day, with Sawyer detailing the injuries that Renner suffered – including "eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver." In addition, viewers are given an opportunity to see what Renner's rehabilitation has been like and how his friends, family & fans have rallied to his side with love & support.

"I chose to survive. That's not gonna kill me, no way," Renner shares at one point in the clip below. "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium." With the interview set to hit screens on Thursday, April 6th, here's a look at the teaser that was released for ABC's Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph:

Set to premiere on April 12th, Disney+'s Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Renner's lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs. Here's a look at the official trailer: