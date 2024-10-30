Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, Joe Rogan, puerto rico, Tony Hinchcliffe

Joe Rogan Addresses Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico Insult, Reaction

Joe Rogan addresses Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico insult (or "joke," according to Rogan), noting he warned Hinchcliffe about it in the past.

By now, you've all heard what went down on Sunday during ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump's hate rally at James Dolan's Madison Square Garden in NYC on Sunday. Before Trump's freak show took their turns taking to the stage to kiss his ass and leaving behind steaming piles of tinfoil-hat-loving nonsense – including Rudy Giuliani, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard, House Speaker Mike Johnson, the Trump brood, Hulk Hogan, and Dr. Phil – there was alleged comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. helping set the kind of tone that we haven't seen at MSG since the late 1930s. While there was more than enough in Hinchcliffe's rant for folks to get pissed off about, it was Hinchcliffe's shot at Puerto Rico that's still reverberating today. "There's a lot going on. I don't know if you know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico."

But not everyone is against Hinchcliffe. The Daily Show's Jon Stewart had an interesting take that left us with a lot of questions – and now, we're hearing from The Joe Rogan Experience podcast host Joe Rogan on the matter. Addressing the matter on his show earlier today, Rogan revealed that he had heard Hinchcliffe's joke before but didn't know he would be including it during his opening act for Trump. "I've gotta tell you, that joke kills at comedy clubs. I don't like the joke, [but] it kills. It's just like if you're Puerto Rican and you hear that in the audience, you're like [groans]. But it's a funny joke. The joke does well. But I said to him, I go, 'Dude, that's the one that's gonna get you stabbed.' And he used to talk about it on stage, saying, 'Joe Rogan always says that's the one that's gonna get me stabbed.'"

Noting that political rallies and most other non-comedy-based events are "a bad environment for comedy," Rogan added would've told Hinchcliffe, "Don't you fucking dare do that joke," if Rogan had a chance to speak with him before the event. "I didn't know what bits he was going to do, but then I heard he did that joke, and I was like, 'Oh, Jesus, Tony. Here it comes,'" he said. You can check out Rogan's entire reaction in the clip above – including how he believes that Hinchcliffe's career will survive what happened.

