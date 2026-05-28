Posted in: Anime, MLB, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Night Returning to Dodger Stadium on July 2nd: Details

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toei are reuniting for another "One Piece" night at Dodger Stadium on July 2nd. Here's what you need to know...

Article Summary One Piece Night returns to Dodger Stadium on July 2 as the Dodgers face the Padres in a major anime crossover event.

The One Piece-themed game night includes a pregame Centerfield Plaza activation, ceremonial first pitch, and drone show.

Dodgers fans should arrive early, with the first 40,000 attendees receiving a co-branded One Piece straw hat giveaway.

After last year’s hit promotion, the Dodgers and Toei are teaming up again for another big One Piece celebration.

Following the success of last season's event, MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers and Toei Animation Inc. are reuniting for a "One Piece" promotion night at Dodger Stadium on July 2nd (when the Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres). Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece has become a global phenomenon, expanding from the original manga into anime, live-action adaptations, and more. Similar to what went down in 2025, this season's night will include a pregame activation in Centerfield Plaza, a ceremonial first pitch, and a postgame drone show featuring characters from the series. In addition, the first 40,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a co-branded straw hat with a chin strap, and possibly a new card based on promotional art released (looks at both are waiting for you below).

Here's a look at the announcement that went out on social media from the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by some official statements about the event and a look at the straw hat giveaway (and you can check out highlights from last year's big night above):

"We are delighted to welcome back fans to this year's edition of ONE PIECE Night," shared Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a press release. "The Dodgers and ONE PIECE form a seamless collaboration that has quickly made this event into one that cannot be missed."

Lisa Yamatoya, Senior Director, Head of Marketing at Toei Animation Inc., added, "We're thrilled to renew our ONE PIECE partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers and to return to UNIQLO Stadium on July 2 to celebrate our beloved global hit series. Last year was a huge success and one of our biggest ONE PIECE promotions of 2025. We look forward to welcoming a record crowd once again for another not-to-be-missed night offering fans the unforgettable, one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences that are now synonymous with ONE PIECE!"

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