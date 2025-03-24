Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

John Mulaney Goes Live This Week with Pete Davidson, Luenell & More

This week's edition of Netflix's Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney will include guests Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, and more.

Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, and Kim Deal. – and that's not counting the guest appearances, like Vanessa Bayer as Mulaney's new AI assistant. With two episodes down and ten to go, John Mulaney, Richard Kind, and Saymo continue upping their game – and we've got a new edition of Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney hitting this Wednesday at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET. Who's on tap for this week? It looks like Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, and Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia – along with musical guest Mannequin Pussy.

Here's a look at the clip of when we got the tip-off about this week's guests – followed by some highlights from last week's show:

Pete Davidson

Luenell

Henry Winkler

Mannequin Pussy

Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia Everybody's Live with John Mulaney is back this Wednesday at 10PM ET | 7PM PT. LIVE on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/EnSFoyYef2 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

Mulaney hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!