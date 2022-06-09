Jon Moxley Heads to Forbidden Door to Fight for Interim Championship

Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O'Reilly, the winner of a Casino Battle Royale, on AEW Dynamite last night, earning a spot in the AEW Interim Championship title match at Forbidden Door. O'Reilly defeated twenty other competitors in the Battle Royale to earn the right to face Moxley, including a returning Andrade El Ídolo, who was the Joker card of the lineup.

AEW's Casino Battle Royales feature participants entering in four groups, one for each suit of cards, with a single person entering last as the Joker. The participants in the Battle Royale also included Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Tony Nese, Daniel Garcia, Lance Archer, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, Rey Fenix, Jake Hager, Max Caster, The Ass Boys, Konosuke Takeshita, John Silver, Dante Martin, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wheeler Yuta, and Bobby Fish. Notably absent were MJF, currently in the middle of a worked shoot angle where he has apparently been fired or suspended by AEW, Wardlow, who would later in the night express his intentions to wait for CM Punk to return before challenging for the world championship, and Hangman Adam Page, who set his sights on the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door instead. O'Reilly eliminated Wheeler Yuta last to win the match.

Jon Moxley and Kyle O'Reilly capped off Dynamite with a hard-hitting wrestling match that pleased old-timers Jim Ross and William Regal on commentary. Moxley won the match with the Paradigm Shift DDT, and will face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto at Forbidden Door. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on June 26th at the United Center in Chicago, and will feature the stars of NJPW taking on the stars of AEW. The show will be broadcast on PPV and streamed on Bleacher Report, Fite TV, and NPW World. The show will also feature a match for the IWGP Championship and the conclusion of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship tournament.