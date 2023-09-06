Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV, YouTube | Tagged: boyd crowder, city primeval, justified, raylan givens, Timothy Olyphant, walton goggins

Justified: Boyd Crowder Return a "Big Swing"; Olyphant "Super Excited"

Justified star Timothy Olyphant on Boyd Crowder's (Walton Goggins) return and the advice he gave the "City Primeval" creators regarding it.

Earlier this week, we had a chance to check in with Justified: City Primeval series creators Dave Andron & Michael Dinner discussed that huge, jaw-dropping return in the season finale. Pulling a con involving a fake terminal illness with his prison guard accomplice, Walton Goggins' Boyd Crowder turns a prison transfer into a successful bid for freedom. And it didn't take long for Raylan to learn what went down, with the news coming on over his phone – but just before we see whether or not he answers it, the season finale credits kicked in. Just when Raylan thinks he's out, Boyd pulls him back in ( to paraphrase "The Godfather III"). In a pre-SAF-AFTRA strike with Rolling Stone, Olyphant discusses hearing about Andron & Dinner's plans to end the season's run with Boyd on the loose – and the word of caution Olyphant had for the two if they were going to go down that road.

Olyphant on Learning About THAT Phone Call: "I heard that idea from [showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner] before we started shooting. In fact, that idea of the phone call at the very end, is he gonna pick up? None of this was my idea. The only thing I can pat myself on the back for was knowing it was a good idea when I heard it. 'That's a good ending. We can work toward that.'"

Olyphant to Andron & Dinner: Make It Worth It: "I was also cautioning Dave and Michael, 'Guys, if you bring Walt back at the very end of this story, you better fucking deliver on the first seven.' Because the worst thing that can happen is the audience feels, when they see Walt, 'Man, you guys put us through all this just to get to that?' So it was such a big swing, such a bold idea. I was super excited about it, and I knew Walt [Walton Goggins] was interested. So I was thrilled by it. And it just made us dig deeper on every episode prior. I said, 'You can't end it like it feels like a layup, like we're apologizing for something, right?' Having now seen it all, I feel like if we were so lucky to come back in some way, I am just as excited to bring back characters from the original show as I am characters from this incarnation. I feel like the writers did an amazing job of making everybody feel like they're part of the same world."

