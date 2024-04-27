Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Bo-Katan Kryze, Fennec Shand, katee sackhoff, ming-na wen, star wars, The Mandalorian, The Sackhoff Show

The Mandalorian: Wen Predicted Luke's Return; Sackhoff? Not So Much

Katee Sackhoff & Ming-Na Wen finally settle who knew (and didn't know) Luke Skywalker would return in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale.

It's been nearly three and a half years – and another season went by, but Ming-Na Wen and Katee Sackhoff are still talking about The Mandalorian season two finale, "Chapter 16: The Rescue" (and rightfully so) which saw Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) assemble his ragtag band to rescue the Foundling, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda & the Child) from the clutches of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Wen and Sackhoff play Fennec Shand and Bo-Katan Kryze, respectively, in the Star Wars universe and were part of that crew. Before getting overwhelmed by Gideon's dark troopers, a wildcard emerged in a dark robe, Luke Skywalker – with Mark Hamill lending his voice to reprise the role (with the help of AI). The two shared the exchange on Sackhoff's podcast, The Sackhoff Show, since many fans still believe the host was in on the secret while Star Wars megafan & star of The Book of Boba Fett picked up on it right away.

The Mandalorian: Wen & Sackhoff Debate Mysterious Jedi Benefactor

Sackhoff: I have to ask you because I need to clear something up for the fans because nobody believes it, and it drives me crazy. This scene with Luke Skywalker. We were both there; who were you told it was?

Wen: Oh, I knew it was Luke.

Sackhoff: Stop it!

Wen: How could you not?! The glove! The lightsaber! The R2-D2 that they painted like freaking green. I turned to Jon (Favreau) and Dave (Filoni) and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?!' 'Are you kidding me?!' What did they call it?

Sackhoff: It was Plo Koon. You didn't believe it? I believed them.

Wen: Oh no, not for a second. I'm like, 'Come on! It's R2-D2.' They're like, 'No, it's not.' I'm like, 'Yes, it is.' I'm like, 'Stop it!'

Sackhoff: They painted R2-D2 green and red and would not tell you?

Wen: No, but I knew. That's why I like freaking out.

Sackhoff: I didn't know until I saw it until the show. I come in. I'm not given full episodes. I'm given my scenes. I'm given pieces of this scene, so I didn't know anything.

Wen is awaiting word on if The Book of Boba Fett will be renewed for season two while making the occasional appearances including lending her voice and reprising the role for the Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch in its final season. Sackhoff is waiting for Disney to officially start production of The Mandalorian season four while the film spinoff The Mandalorian & Gorgu is in development. For more on the two discussing the Darksaber and The Mandalorian season two finale & secrecy, you can check out the clip above – and the complete episode below. All three seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+

