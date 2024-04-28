Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Venom War

Venom War Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 28th April 2024

Venom War Spoilers topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, etc.

Article Summary Explore Venom War spoilers and future Marvel comics at Bleeding Cool.

Discover the latest on TV shows and collectibles from X-Men to Spawn.

Reflect on IDW's layoffs and historical comic book auction pieces.

Dive into past LITG editions featuring Star Trek, Stranger Things, and more.

Venom War Spoilers topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Venom War Spoilers in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, IDW Cuts Two-Fifths of Employees, Executives, Stock Exchange Listing

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG two years ago: Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past

LITG three years ago, Introducing The United

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago, Star Trek, Stranger Things, Bill Sienkiewicz

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Star Trek Discovery, Stranger Things and Bill Sienkiewicz' bottom.

LITG five years ago, Avengers Endgame,

All Bleeding Cool readers wanted to read about was the future of their favourite Marvel Movie characters the weekend that Avengers Endgame came out. Who knew that one year later we'd be living in that world?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Co-creator of Squirrel Girl, Will Murray

Jeff Jensen, writer on X-Factor, Green River Killer, Team Titans.

writer on X-Factor, Green River Killer, Team Titans. Creator of Lethargic Lad, Greg Hyland

Zeb Wells, writer on New Mutants, Spider-Man, Snake Woman, Heroes For Hire

writer on New Mutants, Spider-Man, Snake Woman, Heroes For Hire Comics journalist Hilton Collins

Ed Dukeshire , letterer, founder of Digital Webbing Press

, letterer, founder of Digital Webbing Press Former retailer, Lee Hester

Josh Adams, comic book artist

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!