Wytches: Scott Snyder Offers Update; Shares Why "Cartoons Are Great"

Scott Snyder updated Prime Video's adaptation of his & Jock's Wytches and shared why he's having an "amazing" time writing for animation.

Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches is one of those upcoming projects that hit our radar when it was first announced and has stayed there ever since. A very big reason for that is Snyder, who's done an excellent job of keeping the fans updated on production as well as informed on both a personal and an educational level. That practice continued on Friday evening, with Snyder squeezing in some time on social media to field some questions. In terms of Wytches, Snyder noted that the first season is going through visual development for its 2025 premiere, with the writers' room for Season 2 starting up this summer. Later, Snyder was asked if he would rather write comics or for television. While reaffirming his commitment to comics, he added that he's had an "amazing" experience writing for animation – especially being able to work with Jock as the art consultant and the creative team that was assembled. "Cartoons are great," Snyder added.

Here's a look at the responses from earlier today, followed by some excellent insight from Snyder into the animated series' approach to horror

Great! We're in season one visual development right now (meaning it's being animated for '25) and season 2 writers room starts this summer… https://t.co/lzw9X0Njp1 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) April 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I'm comics for life. But Writing for animation has been amazing – jock being the art consultant on Wytches, getting to make something with great collaborators – cartoons are great. https://t.co/yyKQXeu3o6 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) April 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1, 2023, Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

