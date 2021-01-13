Kenny Omega Brawls with Impact Wrestling Stars Before Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling has released video highlights from this week's episode of Impact on AXS TV. With less than a week before Hard to Kill, this week's Impact was the go-home show to sell the PPV. If you missed it, fear not! The Chadster is here to embed those YouTube videos so you can catch write up.

In the opening match on Impact, Taya Valkyrie looked to warm up for her match with Deonna Purrazzo at Hard to Kill by taking on Purrazzo's lackey, Kimber Lee. Unfortunately, it didn't work out very well for Valkyrie after Susan showed up.

You know, The Chadster really likes this version of Su Yung. She's serious, no nonsense, the way wrestling should be.

Chris Bey and Rohit Raju teamed up to try to unmask Manik in a tag team match with Suicide as Manik's partner, to mixed results.

(Don't Call Him Cody) Deaner faced Tommy Dreamer in another Hard to Kill preview that quickly devolved into chaos on Impact.

The Chadster hates when matches devolve into chaos. That's not the kind of seriousness The Chadster looks for in his wrestling.

Rosemary and Tenille Dashwood faced off in a one-on-one match on Impact last night.

Matthew Palmer got another shot at Moose after beating him by a fluke at Genesis last Saturday.

Finally, in the main event, Rich Swann faced Karl Anderson in a preview of the big match at Hard to Kill.

The Chadster still feels this crossover is unfair to WWE because wrestling shouldn't be allowed to be this interesting, even The Chadster must admit it was a good show.

