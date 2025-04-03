Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: honey, Killing Eve

Killing Eve Appears to Be Getting a Spinoff Prequel Series: "Honey"

It appears that the BBC and ZDF's upcoming Cold War spy series Honey is a prequel to Killing Eve focusing on Fiona Shaw's Carolyn Martens.

In surprise news from Series Mania last week, the BBC and German studio ZDF announced Honey, the previously-teased prequel to the adaptation of Luke Jenning's stories Killing Eve, created for television by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, thus securing her as a major talent in television. The series will tell the story of Carolyn Martens, the coldly calculating and brilliant spymaster who was played by BAFTA-winning Fiona Shaw.

Honey is described as a Cold War thriller set in 1982 and follows a deep cover agent for MI6. Surrounded by enemies and constantly under threat of her cover being blown, Marta tries her hardest to avoid detection by Friedrich Bauman, the new Head of Counter-Espionage for the Stasi.The producers none other than Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle. Honey writer Emma Moran, who created Disney+'s BAFTA-nominated Extraordinary, was not involved with Killing Eve but has a Waller-Bridge-esque dramedy flair to her writing. The broadcasters declined to comment on Honey's connection with Killing Eve.

In Killing Eve, she was the ruthless and enigmatic head of MI6's Russia desk. She played a major part in all four seasons of the cat-and-mouse drama, which starred Sandra Oh in the titular role and Jodie Comer as sociopathic hitwoman Villanelle. A Carolyn Martens prequel was reported by The Sun at the conclusion of Killing Eve in 2022 as being reportedly in development with AMC Networks. Casting hasn't been announced for the lead or regular cast yet, though Black Mirror actor Imogen Daines played Young Carolyn in one episode of the fourth season of Killing Eve.

It is too soon to tell whether Honey has landed a U.S. buyer, but it is billed as the first series to be part of the BBC and ZDF's new high-end drama partnership. The BBC is facing a catastrophic funding crisis that makes it impossible for them to produce any series without an international co-financial partner.

All four seasons of Killing Eve are now streaming.

