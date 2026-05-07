Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU S27E20 "Old Friends" Preview: Squad Room in Turmoil

Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) suspended?!? WTF?!? Here's our preview for tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU, S27E20: "Old Friends."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU S27E20 "Old Friends" finds Olivia Benson suspended as Fin tries to steady a squad room in turmoil.

A drug-fueled college reunion sparks a sexual assault case, forcing SVU to untangle clashing stories and buried secrets.

NBC's "Old Friends," directed by Juan Campanella, puts the squad under pressure as Tynan bears down from inside.

Mariska Hargitay also reveals big SVU news: she will direct episode 600 and discussed the Benson-Stabler near-kiss.

Yeah, we're still pretty pissed off with what went down with Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) last week, too. With Olivia suspended last week after being found in contempt and jailed for doing the right thing, the squad faces challenges on two fronts. First, a college reunion that results in a sexual assault unearths some long-buried truths. Meanwhile, with Olivia gone, the squad deals with growing internal pressures – that and more in tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order, S27E20: "Old Friends."

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 20: "Old Friends" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 20: "Old Friends" – The squad must untangle conflicting stories and long-buried secrets when a drug-fueled college reunion ends in sexual assault; Fin takes control of a squad room in turmoil; with the squad under internal pressure by Tynan, Fin keeps the case on track. Directed by Juan Campanella.

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Hargitay dropped some big news about the upcoming 600th episode, shared how she and co-star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) disagreed with Dick Wolf's decision to go with Stabler and Benson having that near-kiss in S24E12: "Blood Out" (and that different takes were filmed), and offered her thoughts on a Stabler-Benson reunion in the future, now that Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

Hargitay Is Directing "SVU" Episode 600: "They just asked me to direct the 600th! Which is episode six next year. It's crazy. Even I can't download it. Even I go, 'Wait, what?!' No, it's nuts."

Hargitay and Meloni Disagreed with Wolf's Near-Kiss Decision; Alternate Takes Were Filmed: "I think we felt that this moment was earned, that this thing could happen for a second — and so that's how we shot it. [audience goes crazy] Don't you wish you were there for that?! Yeah. We shot it a couple different ways. And then they [Wolf and others] had the choice in editing, and they [opted to use the near-kiss version rather than the kiss] … We [she and Meloni] disagreed. We disagreed because we thought that it was earned and the way it was dealt with was really complex and very beautiful and very human and showed the complexity of their relationship and all the different ways that they're connected … [But] no matter what I want, Dick Wolf can totally just say, 'Uh, no.'"

Hargitay on a Stabler/Benson Reunion in the Future: "Chris has his own show now [Hulu's upcoming The Land]. At some point? I mean, anything's possible. Yes. The answer to that is he, and I are not … it's not done. It's not dun-dun [the L&O sound] – see what I did there?"

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Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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