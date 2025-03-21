Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Lazarus

Lazarus Sneak Peek: Some Bad Habits You Might Not Want to Break

Set to hit screens on April 5th, check out a new clip from Adult Swim and acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe's (Cowboy Bebop) Lazarus.

Article Summary Explore a 2055 world where humanity is close to dying off in Shinichirō Watanabe's 'Lazarus,' premiering on April 5th on Adult Swim.

A deadly miracle drug challenges a secret team racing against time in 'Lazarus.'

'Lazarus' blends stunning animation by Studio MAPPA with high-stakes narrative action.

Catch a sneak peek of 'Lazarus' as secret agents hunt down a life-saving vaccine.

It looks like 2055 is going to be a pretty brutal year for the world of Adult Swim and acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe's (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Kids on the Slope) Lazarus, Produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Studio MAPPA, the series follows a ragtag team of secret agents hunting for a vaccine to save humanity after a seemingly miracle cure-all drug turns deadly – and they only have 30 days to do it. Set to hit screens on April 5th during Toonami, we've got a sneak peek for you to check out. In the clip below, we get a better sense of what the team has to offer. For this type of mission, a "bad habit" like breaking out of prison might be one you wouldn't want to break anytime soon…

Here's a look at the latest clip from Adult Swim and Watanabe's Lazarus, followed by some previous looks at the animated series:

Over the course of the series, viewers will get to meet Dr. Skinner (Koichi Yamadera), Hersch (Megumi Hayashibara), Axel (Mamoru Miyano), Chris (Maaya Uchida), Leland (Yuma Uchida), Doug (Makoto Furukawa), Eleina (Manaka Iwami), and Abel (Akio Otsuka). On the music side, the animated series features a score by a collection of renowned jazz & electronic artists, including jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington (West Coast Get Down); producer, DJ, and musician Floating Points (Floating Points Ensemble); and producer, DJ, and musician Bonobo. Now, here's a look at the official teaser and overview that were previously released:

The year is 2052. The world looked to be on the verge of an unprecedented era of peace and stability, and the painkiller drug "Hapna" developed by a lauded neuroscientist Dr. Skinner had a lot to do with it. Hapna spread throughout the world as a "miracle drug" with no side effects, freeing humanity from pain. Until, that is, Skinner suddenly disappears off the face of the earth. When he reemerges after three years, it is as a devil who brings countless deaths and the end of civilization. Hapna turns out to be a drug that has a fatal, retroactive effect, one that appears three years after first taking it; it was a death-trap for anyone who took it, even once. Humanity will start dying off in 30 days. The only way to save the world is to get at the cure that only Skinner holds. For that we must first find him. "Lazarus" is a team of five agents gathered from various corners of the world to do just that. Can they save humanity? And what is Skinner's true purpose?

"As I embark on this creative journey, I can't help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far," said Watanabe in a statement. "I hope you enjoy it." Jason DeMarco, SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim, added, "Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it's a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series. Like all of his work, 'Lazarus' is packed with big ideas, incredible characters, and a ton of heart. We can't wait for anime fans to see this world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!